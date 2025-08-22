Fans of a 3pm sweet treat: Is this the ultimate hot chocolate maker?

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or a cup of tea connoisseur, I think there’s one thing we can all agree: a hot chocolate hits different.

Of course, I’m in the group of people who rely on a strong coffee in order to get through the day, but I can’t deny the allure of an evening hot chocolate.

If you’re in the same boat, I have good news: the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser offers barista-grade hot chocolate in just 2.5 minutes at home.

Yes, that’s right. The hot chocolate gods are looking out for us!

Peaked your interest? I thought so! Here’s all you need to know about the Velvetiser. And if you already know you’re going to love this as much as I do, and can’t wait until the end, you can buy it here.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser creates barista-grade hot chocolate in just 2.5 minutes.

What’s so special about the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?

The Hotel Chocolat team are known for decadent drinking chocolates served in signature Podcups, and you’ll find them all throughout the UK. Naturally, customers began asking how they could recreate the same velvety, barista-grade hot chocolate without the need for a café visit — or a professional milk steamer.

Enter the Velvetiser: a sleek countertop appliance developed in collaboration with Dualit, designed to replicate the café’s signature pour-over chocolate at the push of a button.

Materials and size

Size: 24.8 x 15.5 x 24 cm

Weight: 2.04 kg

Material: Aluminium

How to use the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Luckily, you don’t have to be a barista to make these perfect hot chocolates. It’s as easy as:

Place the magnetic whisk inside the jug. Pour in milk (dairy or plant-based of choice) up to the fill line. Add in one single-serve sachet of grated real chocolate — Hotel Chocolat recommends using their own calibrated flakes to avoid motor damage and hot spots. Close the lid, plug in, and press the button. The machine buzzes for around 2.5 minutes, then stops when done. Lift off the base, pour into a Podcup, and enjoy your delicious hot chocolate (and be sure to add marshmallows). Clean. Note that this is not dishwasher-safe. Instead, clean by hand with warm, soapy water.

What are people saying about the Velvetiser?

Those who have purchased the Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser love the ease of the appliance, while also praising the quality of the hot chocolate they are able to make at home.

“Looks great. Easy to use. Makes one cup at a time, but if you know someone who really likes hot chocolate then it is a really nice gift. A little pricey so four stars, considering all it actually does is heat up and stir a chocolate drink but it is a hit in our house,” one reviewer said.

Another kept it simple, but noted that as this is a UK appliance: “Fantastic product and very happy with it. Had to buy and AUS adaptor.”

Overall, is it worth it?

Ultimately, it comes down to how much you love hot chocolate. If you’re someone who is currently spending $5 or more on a hot chocolate every day, then it’s a resounding yes from us! This will save you time and money, while still achieving the same delicious hot beverage at home.

However, this appliance is only really designed to make hot chocolate (or a mocha, if you’d like to add in a shot of espresso), so it’s not going to be worth splurging on for a hot chocolate once in a blue moon.

Where to buy the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

You can purchase the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser on it’s own or in a kit via Amazon. The starter kit will include the Velvetiser hot chocolate machine, 10 single serve hot chocolates, and two exclusive ceramic cups.