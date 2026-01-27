Macca’s is there for you! Don’t miss these Friends meals and a chance to win a special prize

McDonald’s is taking a nostalgic route with its limited edition Friends meals!

Advertisement

That means you can channel your inner Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica or Chandler with a serving of fries.

You can get a special themed collectable to go along with your meal as part of the fun offer, and there’s even a chance to win exclusive Friends mugs with your purchase!

“At Macca’s, we’re all about shared moments and what better way to celebrate that than with FRIENDS?” McDonald’s Australia’s Marketing Director of Menu and Brand, Amanda Nakad, said.

“This epic partnership brings together two cultural icons that stand for connection, comfort, and joy – because just like your favourite FRIENDS character, your Macca’s order says a lot about you.”

Advertisement

Scroll on to find out more.

McDonald’s is turning into Central Perk! (Credit: Warner Bros)

What is in the Friends McDonald’s Meal?

You will get a collectable Friends character figurine served with a Big Mac or 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, along with fries and a drink.

For that extra special Friends touch, you can enjoy your Chicken McNuggets with Monica’s famous Marinara Sauce – a delightful blend of capsicum, spices, vegetables, and chilli.

Advertisement

Get excited, because it’s all available from January 28 for a limited time only.

Do you want a Joey, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey or Ross Friends collectable from McDonald’s? (Credit: McDonald’s)

What comes with the Friends McDonald’s meal?

Each Friends meal comes with one of six collectables, which pay tribute to the show’s iconic characters.

There’s Ross with his pet monkey, Marcel, Rachel serving coffee, Monica dressed as a chef, Phoebe with her guitar, as well as Chandler and Joe separately with the chick and the duck.

Advertisement

Macca’s is also releasing games for keen fans to play on the MyMacca’s App.

For avid trivia aficionados, there’s Ultimate Friends Trivia.

If you like Sudoku, the puzzle game Rachel’s Cafe Shift allows you to serve lattes at Central Perk. Finally, Pivot! is a block puzzle game that is harder than it looks. For instance, you’ll be tasked with moving Ross’s couch!

Advertisement

But, there are some other goodies that are up for grabs.

Fancy yourself some Friends mugs? (Credit: McDonald’s)

How can you get the Friends collector mugs from McDonald’s?

Fans also have the chance to score a set of four limited edition collector mugs, but there are only 300 sets to win!

Each mug includes a beloved icon from the show, including the famous couch, fountain, the Central Perk logo and the instantly recognisable door frame.

Advertisement

To win, purchase three Friends meals during the promotion period via the MyMacca’s app. After the third purchase, you’ll automatically enter the draw.