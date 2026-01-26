This cult Aussie classic is back — and it’s cheaper than you remember

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Red Rooster is offering a seriously good limited-time deal that you won’t want to miss!

The popular food chain is no stranger to a bargain, and is now offering two of its Rooster Rolls for just $14.

The Rooster Roll is packed with roast chicken, herb stuffing, and creamy mayo sauce, so if you’ve never tried it before, now is your chance!

“The Rooster Roll takes everything people love about a classic roast chicken and puts it in a format that’s easy, familiar, and unmistakably Red Rooster,” Red Rooster CEO Sam Bragg said.

“It’s been part of Aussie life for a long time, and this deal is about celebrating that — keeping it simple and giving people a great reason to enjoy it twice.”

Scroll on for all the details about how to get your hands on the deal.

Red Rooster is offering two Rooster rolls for just $14. (Credit: Red Rooster)

When is the Red Rooster roll deal available?

You can get two Rooster Rolls for just $14 at any participating Red Rooster store from January 27 until January 31, 2026.

All you need to do is order two Rooster Rolls over the counter while in-store, and you will only have to pay $14 at checkout.

This offer does not apply to delivery or click-and-collect orders and is only available in-store.

There is no minimum spend, making this a significant money-saver for your lunchtime shopping.

“Whether it’s lunch on the run, a no-brainer dinner or a nostalgic favourite you grew up with, this is one for the fans — because some classics don’t need changing,” Red Rooster said.

Click here for more information and deals.

