Don’t miss out on Red Rooster’s incredible $24.95 deal!

Kicking back and entertaining are staples throughout summer, and Red Rooster has made them better with its $24.95 Whole Roast Dinner deal.

This means you can secure a great deal nationwide, and you can also get some tasty freebies weekly.

“This $24.95 Whole Roast Dinner is about taking the hard work out of roast night for families,” Red Rooster’s CEO Sam Bragg said.

“You can have your chicken cut your way, add the stuffing, and have a proper roast on the table without the prep. And as we head into 2026, this really is the Year of the Roast for Reds.”

However, you need to hurry because this deal is only available for a limited time.

Find out what you need to know below.

A summer of relaxation is sorted with Red Rooster. (Credit: Red Rooster )

What is included in the Red Rooster Whole Roast Dinner deal?

From January 7, you can grab a whole roast chicken, family chips and 1.25L drink for just $24.95.

So you can feed the household and entertain without blowing the budget.

Red Rooster uses 100 per cent Aussie chicken, and each chook is slow-roasted in special ovens for 55 minutes, so it’s guaranteed to be golden and crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside.

You can choose to leave your chicken whole, cut into quarters, in half, or in eighths. And of course, it will be filled with delicious stuffing.

You can also grab some tasty freebies! (Credit: Red Rooster)

What freebies can you get in the Red Rooster Whole Roast Dinner deal?

Each week until February 3, you can score a special freebie with your Whole Roast Dinner deal.

First up is enjoying a large chip with your order from January 7 to 13.

The following week, enjoy a large mash and gravy until January 20, followed by a six-pack of irresistible dessert bites.

Then, you can get two pieces of crunchy fried chicken from January 28 to February 3.

Grab the $24.95 Whole Roast Dinner deal all day by going in-store, or via the Red Rooster app for Click & Collect. It is not eligible for delivery.