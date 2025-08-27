Is the returning Red Rooster Hot Honey chicken the best thing on their menu? We decide

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Red Rooster is finally bringing back their sorely missed Hot Honey Crunch fried chicken – the menu item that’s not only won our hearts, but also actual awards!

It’s the sweet-meets-spicy flavour combo that Aussies have come to love and crave.

Crunchy golden fried chicken, drizzled with their bespoke sticky hot honey sauce for the perfect balance of sweet, spicy and downright irresistible. (My mouth is already watering.)

If you haven’t tried this golden item off their (already fabulous) menu, then it seems the stars have realigned. Run, don’t walk – now is your moment!

The Hot Honey drizzle is life-changing. (Credit: Red Rooster)

Red Rooster sweetens the menu return with a heartfelt touch

To help celebrate the 37th annual Red Nose Day (see more info below), and the epic crunch that is Red Rooster’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken, Reds is adding some extra heart (and heat) to the table.

On Thursday, 28th August 2025, for every Hot Honey Satisfryer Box ordered, Red Rooster will donate $1 directly to Red Nose Australia.

That means your feed will help fund world-class research and provide vital bereavement services for Aussie families doing it tough.

Every year, around 3,000 little lives are lost to stillbirth, SIDS and other causes, and 1 in 4 pregnancies ends in miscarriage.

By choosing a Hot Honey Satisfryer on Red Nose Day, Aussies can turn one meal into a meaningful contribution, because even the smallest actions can help create big change.

Nothing tastes as good as giving back. (Credit: Red Rooster)

CEO of Red Nose Amy Cooper is thrilled to have Red Rooster supporting Red Nose Day.

“The iconic Red in their brand is such a natural synergy with Red Nose, and we’re so grateful for their support in raising awareness and vital funds,” she says.

“While we usually encourage the joy of sharing, in this case, we suggest parents keep their Hot Honey Crunch Chicken to themselves; little ones will need to wait until they’re older!”

So, this Red Nose Day, skip the boring lunch and grab a Hot Honey Satisfryer Box instead, because nothing tastes better than giving back.

Now it’s no secret that we’re avid fans of Red Rooster at New Idea, and we’re not sorry for it.

From the drooping hot honey drizzle on crunchy fried chicken to the indulgence of a well-prepared Rippa Roll filled with that luscious herb mayo and buttermilk chicken, and even their elite cheesy chicken nuggets, what’s not to love?

In honour of this classic’s return, and for our insatiable appetites, we’ve rounded up our top five favourite menu items that you have to try for yourself.

What is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is an annual event occurring in Australia on 28 August and organised by Red Nose Australia.

Red Nose Australia was founded in 1977 by parents who wanted to make sure the devastating impact of their child’s passing never happened to anyone else. This is achieved by educating parents and health professionals about how to prevent sudden and unexpected infant death.

Red Nose is now Australia’s most trusted authority on safe sleep for babies, safer pregnancy, and free bereavement care for anyone affected by the loss of a pregnancy, stillbirth, death of a baby or child.

Find out more at rednose.org.au. If you need help, reach out to beyondblue.org.au or call 1300 22 4636 for their support service.

