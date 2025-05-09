Good news for fried chicken fans – Red Rooster has released its new flavour, Buffalo Crunch, which takes spice and tastiness to a whole new level. So get ready to dip, dunk and drizzle!

It is the latest saucy addition to Red Rooster’s flavoursome chicken rotation, and was put on the menu across Australia on May 7. However, it’s only around for a limited time.

Buffalo Crunch joins the widely popular chicken flavours Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy, Sweet N Sour and Smokin BBQ.

So, what makes Buffalo Crunch stand out from the crowd?

Buffalo Crunch is available at Red Rooster for a limited time. (Credit: Instagram)

For starters, the delectable and buttery sauce contains the right amount of spice and packs a punch with a balance of sweetness and tang.

While the Buffalo flavour originated in New York, Red Rooster’s Buffalo Crunch is an Aussie twist on the beloved classic.

If you want to sample it, you can try one Buffalo Crunch piece for $2.50, or share the love by grabbing six, 12, or 18 pieces.

Better yet, you can also grab some Buffalo Crunch in a two-piece combo, three-piece Satisfyer pack, or in other share packs. If you’re a fan of the flavour, you can also just get the Buffalo Crunch sauce by itself from Red Rooster!

If you want the fully authentic Buffalo experience, you can grab some of Red Rooster’s Blackened Aioli Ranch Sauce for a dollar extra to pair with it.

Delicious is an understatement. (Credit: Red Rooster)

In more good news, you can enjoy the sticky Buffalo Crunch sauce on crispy Buffalo wings through Red Rooster’s exclusive online menu, which is available in a six-pack or 10-pack.

If you want to enjoy these bespoke menu items, you can exclusively order them via click and collect through the Red Rooster app or redrooster.com.au, without needing to create an account.

Otherwise, you can enjoy Red Rooster’s Buffalo Crunch Fried Chicken via drive-through, dining in and takeaway.