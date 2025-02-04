Red Rooster’s new chicken flavour is a tangy, smoky dream

If you were wondering whether Red Rooster‘s chickens could get even tastier, we may soon get the answer.

That’s right. The iconic chicken chain is adding a new flavour to its range of sauces, this time with a smoky, tangy taste. Say hello to Smokin’ BBQ Crunch.

The new flavour

Smokin’ BBQ Crunch is described as a ‘flavour explosion’ that delivers plenty of sweetness as well as smokiness and a memorable BBQ tang.

The new flavour joins iconic chicken flavours that are already on the menu including Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy and Sweet N Sour.

(Credit: Supplied)

How to try Smokin’ BBQ Crunch

You can order the new flavour chicken online from Red Rooster in 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs as a 2-piece combo or in a 3-piece satisfyer.

It’s also available in various share packs.

Unfortunately, Smokin’ BBQ Crunch will only be available for a limited time. So you better get in quick!

Head to the Red Rooster website to order here.

(Credit: Supplied)

