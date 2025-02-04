  •  
Red Rooster’s new chicken flavour is a tangy, smoky dream

They're changing the chicken game – again!
elizabeth barry
red rooster new flavour

If you were wondering whether Red Rooster‘s chickens could get even tastier, we may soon get the answer.

That’s right. The iconic chicken chain is adding a new flavour to its range of sauces, this time with a smoky, tangy taste. Say hello to Smokin’ BBQ Crunch.

The new flavour

Smokin’ BBQ Crunch is described as a ‘flavour explosion’ that delivers plenty of sweetness as well as smokiness and a memorable BBQ tang.

The new flavour joins iconic chicken flavours that are already on the menu including Hot Honey, Reds Hot Spicy and Sweet N Sour.

man eating red rooster chicken
(Credit: Supplied)
How to try Smokin’ BBQ Crunch

You can order the new flavour chicken online from Red Rooster in 1, 6, 12 or 18 packs as a 2-piece combo or in a 3-piece satisfyer.

It’s also available in various share packs.

Unfortunately, Smokin’ BBQ Crunch will only be available for a limited time. So you better get in quick!

Head to the Red Rooster website to order here.

red rooster chicken meal
(Credit: Supplied)
Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

