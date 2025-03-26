Red Rooster adds controversial $5.95 dessert item to menu

Whether you enjoy sweet or savoury foods, Red Rooster’s latest menu addition is a sure cause for excitement for all Aussies!

The fast food retailer has launched a delicious new dessert available at over 345 of their stores across the country – Cheesecake Fries (yes, you read that right).

While the thought of having cheesecake-flavoured potato fries may turn your stomach, don’t let the name fool you!

These sweet treats are actually crispy cake fries, cooked to golden perfection in a recipe bespoke to Red Rooster.

Designed to leave sweet-tooths salivating, these golden sticks of moreish goodness are topped with a sticky sweet cream cheese glaze and a sprinkle of vanilla crumb in what can only be described as a dream dessert.

Get it where you can, while you can. (Credit: Red Rooster)

It’s the latest product on offer from the fan-favourite chicken shop and has been designed to seriously satisfy your dessert cravings.

It’s also the perfect sweet accompaniment to the already popular Red Rooster Fried Chicken Burger range which is prepared in-store and cooked to order.

Just add some mouth-watering golden hot potato chips and you’ve got yourself a three-course meal!

If you want to try the Red Rooster Cheesecake Fries for yourself, you’ll have to hurry as they are only available for a limited time!

Try at Red Rooster restaurants nationally via Drive Thru, Dine In, Take Away, and Click & Collect and Delivery.

Only a few months ago Red Rooster launched a series of delicious new burgers, crafted after years of trial and development to build the perfect fresh, not frozen, fried 100% Aussie chicken burgers.

All customers need to do to try these bespoke menu items is order them via the Red Rooster App or on the Red Rooster website.

These include:

The Picklebird – An American-inspired burger complete with Fried Chicken Tenders, Chipotle Pickles, lettuce, cheese, and tomato with a Pickle Mayo that’s exclusive to Reds.

Reds Hot Spicy Burger – Fried Chicken Tenders coated in our fiery Reds Hot sauce plus lettuce and mayo – for those who like it hot and peppery.

Reds Burger: The OG – Fried Chicken Tenders, cheese, lettuce, and signature Herb Mayo.

The BBQ Bacon Burger – Fried Chicken Tenders coated in a smoky BBQ sauce, paired with honey BBQ sauce, cheese bacon and crispy onions.

