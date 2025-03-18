When it comes to health drinks you’d be hard-pressed to find one as acclaimed for its health benefits as Apple Cider Vinegar.

Made from fermented apple juice, this all-natural product features a range of acids, vitamins, and minerals that research has found to help regular consumers lose weight, reduce blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, decrease cholesterol, boost skin health, and more.

But while on paper Apple Cider Vinegar sounds like a dream, consuming the liquid is anything but thanks to its acidic taste.

Enter: Seoul Tonic.

Natural. Delicious. Award-winning – what’s not to love? (Credit: Seoul Tonic)

This Australian brand was founded in 2022 with the belief that Apple Cider Vinegar could be transformed into a delicious beverage without compromising its health benefits.

Delivering innovative, sustainable, and 100% natural beverages based on seventh-century Korean remedies for hangovers, anti-inflammation, and overall well-being, Seoul Tonic is redefining the type of health drinks Aussies consume.

Combining Apple Cider Vinegar’s gut health benefits with advanced hydration and natural energy, it’s no wonder that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Boost Juice entrepreneur Janine Allis gave the brand their tick of approval in 2024 when founder Sophie Hood appeared on the inaugural season of Channel Nine’s Food Stars.

So impressed were the duo with the brand that Sophie was the joint winner of the show, securing $250,000 to take Seoul Tonic global.

Inspired by her own journey to improve her digestion and gut health through natural remedies, Sophie launched The Korean Pear ACV Recovery Tonic – a beverage that redefines traditional Korean pear drinks from purely hangover recovery to a full-service lifestyle drink.

Featuring the juice of one whole Korean Pear to replenish and hydrate, Korean Red Ginseng to increase energy, reduce stress, and deliver high antioxidants, and Apple Cider Vinegar that has been crafted through an extended natural fermentation process – it’s no wonder Seoul Tonic is flying off shelves across the country!

This Korean Pear Apple Cider Vinegar Recovery Tonic is 100% natural and contains only 59 calories. (Credit: Seoul Tonic)

“We’ve taken everything that’s great about Apple Cider Vinegar and solved the biggest consumption barriers- taste and usability,” founder Sophie tells New Idea.

“With our Recovery Tonic, gut health and hydration has never been this easy or enjoyable,” she adds.

The brand also honours the legacy of third-generation Korean Pear farmer Mr. Park, the creator of the vinegar who employs elderly workers in his local community to preserve traditional Korean fermentation techniques. His commitment to natural methods and quality ingredients inspired Sophie to bring this formulation to the West, blending centuries-old practices with modern wellness needs.

If you are interested in trying The Korean Pear ACV Recovery Tonic from Seoul Tonic yourself, find a stockist near you here.

