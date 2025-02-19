When it comes to being stress, it can feel like an overwhelming thing to get on top of, which is where Glowable comes in to offer a hand.

Even though it’s still early 2025, it is easy to already feel bogged down and overwhelmed with whatever is thrown at you.

Looking to find a natural remedy, Glowable founder and naturopath Tegan Marshall thought there had to be another way to help women feel empowered, so the Adapt supplement was born.

“After years of seeing stress at the root of so many health challenges in my clinical practice, I knew there had to be a better way to support women in achieving their wellness goals,” she shares.

Backed by scientific formulations, the brand’s holistic approach encourages women to address stress at its core through making changes in their lifestyle and education.

Managing your stress levels is easier than you’d think. (Credit: Adapt)

The impacts and signs of stress

Stress can rear its head in many forms and not only have impacts on one’s mental health but also take its toll on the body. From hormones to your sleep cycle, symptoms such as mood swings, anxiety, fatigue, and PMS can all indicate that it’s time to pause and take a moment to have a breather.

“Stress isn’t just about feeling overwhelmed,” Marshall says.

“It disrupts hormones and digestion, impacts sleep, and can even lead to long-term health issues. Adapt isn’t a magic pill, but it’s a powerful tool for women looking to take back control and build resilience. And what better time to start than at the beginning of a new year?”

There are many proven benefits to using Adapt. (Credit: Glowable)

The benefits of Adapt

Adapt is an allergen-free supplement that aims to promote calm and emotional balance, helps regulate hormones impacted by stress, and supports energy and mental clarity.

TGA-approved, it incorporates a blend of adaptogens and key nutrients that work together to support hormonal balance, manage stress, and boost energy levels.

Where can I buy Glowable’s Adapt supplement?

If you are thinking about seeing if the Adapt supplement works for you, it can be purchased directly from the Glowable website along with its other products.

