From ‘Alright, Alright, Alright,’ to Agave, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camilla McConaughey have confirmed that their best-selling alcohol brand Pantalones Organic Tequila will be available in Australia for the first time ever in 2025.

As a long-time fan of tequila, the husband-wife duo launched their own organic premium tequila brand in late 2023 to critical acclaim.

And now, Pantalones is available on the shelves of Dan Murphy’s across Australia – notably the first country the award-winning brand has launched in following its founding in the United States.

Created for those who appreciate the finer things in life, but don’t take themselves too seriously, Matthew and Camilla say the brand was launched to “remind everyone that tequila should be high-quality and fun.”

“We’re grateful that our message has been embraced by both tequila lovers and the industry. Whether it’s enjoyed in cocktails, shooters, or sipped neat, Pantalones performs, and now, we’re excited to share it with Australia.”

Matthew and Camilla founded Pantalones Organic Tequila in 2023. (Credit: Pantalones Organic Tequila)

Co-founder and Chairman of Pantalones Andrew T. Chrisomalis shared these sentiments, telling New Idea that Australia was the “perfect place” for Pantalones to launch internationally.

“With an overwhelmingly successful first year in the US, we are really looking forward to taking Pantalones to the next level with our first international market, Australia,” he said.

“The Australian spirit truly embodies everything Pantalones stands for. We hope Aussies love our organic tequila as much as we expect they will.”

While there are plenty of celebrity-backed alcohol brands already on offer down under, the McConaughey’s say Pantalones’ craftsmanship and organic integrity make it stand out against competitors.

The range is also crafted from 100% organic blue Weber agave and produced at a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco in Western Mexico.

There are currently three flavours of Pantalones Organic Tequila available in Australia. (Credit: Pantalones Organic Tequila)

What are the flavours of Pantalones Organic Tequila?

Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila 750ml || Notes of honey citrus || $109.99 per bottle ||

Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila 750ml || Notes of sweet fruit and oak || $119.99 per bottle

Pantaloness Organic Añejo Tequila 750ml || Notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple || $139.99 per bottle

“Pantalones Tequila is all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun, and not take things too seriously. We all put our pants on one leg at a time, and just like pants our Tequila is for everyone,” the brand reads on it’s website. (Credit: Pantalones Organic Tequila).

What cocktails can I make with Pantalones Organic Tequila?

THE PANTALONES ORGANIC MARGARITA

Ingredients

60ml Pantalones Organic Tequila

30ml Organic Lime Juice,

15ml Organic Agave Nectar

Organic Lime Wheel (Garnish)

Instructions

Rim the edge of a rocks glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat like you’re taking a dip in the pool, and set aside. Add the Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled. Strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass. Top your summer extravaganza with a lime wheel.

FANCY PANTS PALOMA

Ingredients

45ml Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila

90ml Grapefruit Soda

15ml Lime Juice

Grapefruit & Orange Slice (Garnish)

Instructions

The Pantalones Organic Margarita and the Fancy Pants Paloma. (Credit: Pantalones Organic Tequila)

Where can I buy Pantalones Organic Tequila in Australia?

Whether it’s in a margarita, on the rocks, or as a cheeky shot, Pantalones is here to shake up how Aussies drink tequila.

If you are interested in taste-testing Pantalones Tequila for yourself, it is available to purchase exclusively from Dan Murphy’s.

