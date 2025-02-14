How you can score $50 off an award-winning Aussie gin

Whether you are a gin enthusiast, casual gin and tonic fan, or prefer your gin in a cocktail or plain over ice, award-winning gin brand Saint Juniper’s latest endeavours are a sure cause for excitement.

Named after juniper, a quintessential ingredient in every nip of gin, Saint Juniper was founded upon the belief that gin should be elevated from a mere beverage to an art form.

To achieve this the brand has worked tirelessly to select only the purest organic botanicals, and used cutting-edge distilling methods that they say are the “perfect balance of tradition and innovation.”

The result? Numerous accolades, including Best Contemporary Gin of NSW at the Australian Gin Awards in 2024.

There are currently four flavours on offer from Saint Juniper. (Credit: Saint Juniper)

The Saint Juniper Gin Batch Test Program

Saint Juniper has launched a bold and exciting new crowd-sourcing initiative to get feedback on their gin range.

In the Batch Test Program, participants can sample each distinct gin in retain for sharing their honest thoughts via a short survey.

Simply select a tasting bundle, taste your gin, watch a short video from the Saint Juniper distilling team about the gin flavours you are taste testing, and then scan the QR code on your bottle/s to provide your feedback

Participants will then get to take home a generous $50 voucher to redeem on a Saint Juniper gin of their choice – what’s not to love?

Sign up for the Batch Test Program here.

Saint Juniper has won numerous accolades and awards for their gin. (Credit: Saint Juniper)

Where can I buy Saint Juniper Gin?

If you are looking to buy yourself or a loved one a bottle of this premium Australian gin, you can purchase it directly from Saint Juniper.

There are currently four flavours available: Mediterranean, Original Dry, Orange & Elderberry Contemporary Gin, and Raspberry & Hibiscus Pink Gin.

