Is Rowan Atkinson bringing back Mr. Bean?

Rowan Atkinson was looking very Mr. Bean-like as he was spotted filming new comedy series Man vs Baby in a South London park on January 27.

The sighting sparked renewed calls for the comic legend to also step back into Mr. Bean’s shoes.

Clad in a beanie as he filmed scenes with his tiny co-star – who was bundled up in an adorable knitted turkey hat – the 70-year-old proved he still has plenty of comedy gold to mine.

The actor’s co-star is a little turkey! (Credit: Backgrid)

Rowan’s first appearance as Mr. Bean came on New Year’s Day, 1990. The bumbling, self-centered character – who’s mostly silent and relies on physical comedy – was developed by the actor while he was studying at Oxford University in the ’80s.

Hugely popular with audiences worldwide, Mr. Bean the series was sold around the world.

The star received four BAFTA Award nominations throughout the show’s five-year run, which spawned an animated spin-off series and two films.

“Mr. Bean is the stuff of comedy legend,” a TV insider tells New Idea.

“Rowan Atkinson could name his price to bring Bean back.”

Mr. Bean with best bud Teddy. (Credit: Alamy)

While Rowan is focused on that project, for now, Bean fans will have to be content with the fourth season of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series. The 52-episode installment will hit screens in 2025 in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the live-action show.

In his latest role though, Rowan is reprising his character Trevor Bingley from the 2022 Netflix series Man vs Bee.

The aptly titled Man vs Baby finds Trevor once again completely out of his depth while house-sitting in a palatial London penthouse – this time with an unexpected baby to care for.

While he’s currently playing another character, Rowan has previously spoken about his fondness for Mr Bean.

“I do enjoy playing him,” he said.

“I love his oddity.”

The character is much-loved around the world. (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch Mr Bean in Australia?

Whilst re-runs of Mr. Bean routinely air on free-to-air channels, the full series is available to stream on-demand on both BritBox and Prime Video.

