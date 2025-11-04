Red Rooster has dropped the most EPIC bite-sized dessert EVER!

Who doesn’t love churros? Those golden, crispy, doughnut-esque treats dipped in warm chocolate or caramel are one of the most indulgent, naughty-but-nice desserts, either to share after a meal or as a stand-alone treat.

We’re excited to see that Red Rooster has released their own take on this cinnamon-coated delicacy, their Choc Churro Bites, which are available right now (BRB, off to Red Rooster!).

Crispy, golden delights! (Credit: Red Rooster)

What’s so special about Red Rooster’s Choc Churro Bites?

Churros are a type of fried dough from Portuguese and Spanish cuisines. Think a cinnamon doughnut, but long and thin! They are traditionally eaten for breakfast (loving that concept), dipped in coffee, or for afternoon tea with hot chocolate. In Australia, we are more familiar with churros as a dessert, served with warm chocolate sauce for dipping in. *Licks lips*

Red Rooster’s Choc Churro Bites are a sweet and compact twist on the traditional recipe. Instead of long, thin, fried dough dipped in chocolate, these are (as the name suggests) bite-sized, golden, cinnamon-dusted delights that are filled with warm, gooey chocolate. Say no more!

“We know Aussies love a little something sweet to finish off their meal — and our new Choc Churro Bites deliver big on that warm, gooey, cinnamon-sugar joy,” said Red Rooster’s CEO Samantha Bragg. “They’re simple, nostalgic, and totally irresistible — the perfect sweet ending to any Reds order.”

We’re not convinced they’re for sharing, but whatever. (Credit: Red Rooster)

Where can I get my hands on some?

Treat yourself, you’re worth it! This indulgent dessert is available at Red Rooster restaurants nationwide now, for a limited time only. Grab a box of six for $6.95 or a box of ten for $13.95.

Recommended pairings: Red Rooster’s Bacon & Cheese Rippa Roll or the Whole Roast Chicken Meal for the ultimate combo, then finish strong with Choc Churro Bites for dessert.

