“Life can throw a curveball”: Bridie Carter receives wave of support amid life update

With all the McLeod’s Daughters reboot still buzzing, fans are wondering if one of the original stars Bridie Carter will be returning.

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But the actress, 55, has shared a surprising, personal update with fans on social media.

“Helllllooooooo….. How are you all? I hope you are travelling well,” she captioned a selection of photos of herself shared to Instagram.

“Sometimes, life can throw a curveball, or three. Sometimes life can feel challenging, confusing, sudden, abrupt, unfair. Life is like that. Being human is like that. And I/we can have all sorts of reactions to many different things.”

“Sometimes life can feel challenging, confusing, sudden, abrupt, unfair.” (Credit: Instagram)

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She added that “there is no right or wrong, there is no one way, every thought, feeling, reaction, experience valid.

“What I do know for sure, is that life is short, a long life is a blessing, that I must treasure every moment and cherish those I/we love. What I want to remember is not to sweat the small stuff, and to savour the simple treasures….love, family, time, laughter, a deep, long breath, friendship, sisterhood, memories, nature…. Life is good. Life is sweet. Life is a gift. All we have is now. This moment. Thank you. Gratitude. Love.”

The McLeod’s Daughters star finished her post by remarking, “I really really really hope you all have lots of love in your lives, you all deserve it. Every human deserves it.

Much love, much friendship, Bridie xxx” followed by the hashtags #love #friendship #thanks #family #grateful.

Bridie Carter has been on a mission to revive McLeod’s – but she might not be involved in the confirmed reboot! (Credit: Instagram.)

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Her fans and followers were quick to share their support in the comments.

“Wishing you well, sending positive vibes your way,” one penned.

“Take life one day at a time and be grateful for the little things. A simple life makes all things better. Sunrises and sunsets make us forget about our storms and reminds us how beautiful life can be. Enjoy your family time. Love 💕 to you!” commented another.

Bridie shared her gratitude once more, commenting, “There is a lot of ❤️being shifted, moved, given and received in these messages. Keep it coming and keep loving yourselves too.”

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The McLeod’s Daughters reboot was announced at the Nine/Stan upfronts in September.

Set to be reinvented as a Stan Original, the reboot will be produced by Werner Film Productions and built around the world originally created by Posie Graeme-Evans.

Speaking to the Morning Show back in July, the actress told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies that she was itching to be part of a reboot for the “beautiful fans” in Australia and around the world.

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“I’ve got a million good stories and I would be back in the saddle in a second. To come back and play Tess McLeod all these years later would be so very interesting,” she admitted.

McLeod’s Daughters premiered in 2001. (Credit: Supplied)

Bridie even shared her plot suggestions with Nine in August about “how it would work”.

“You can absolutely see Tess and Nick coming back from Argentina,” she told the network. “You see where the farm’s at and their offspring, and just starting again.”

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“Other shows like Yellowstone have done it and who’ve been so clever with their different incarnations, it’s not that hard.”

Casting remains firmly under wraps but insiders suggested that Aussie heartthrob Luke Bateman could be making his acting debut. Watch this space!