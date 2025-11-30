Don’t miss Red Rooster’s viral Fried Chicken Candles and FREE chips!

If you’re on the hunt for a Christmas gift that stands out from the rest, Red Rooster has got you covered, with its limited edition fried chicken candles.

Yes, you read that right – fried chicken candles.

While the concept may seem bizarre, this has come back due to popular demand.

When they were introduced last year, they sold out within days, so they’re being brought back for one last time.

Once again, Red Rooster is collaborating with Angel Aromatics to create THE Christmas gift that’s guaranteed to get everyone talking.

There's no gift like these Red Rooster Fried Chicken candles.

This isn’t the first time the business has created a food candle – this year, they’ve also collaborated with Twisties to create another unusual candle.

It’s fair to say that if you know someone who loves fried chicken, the Red Rooster candles are the ultimate present.

If you’ve been scratching your head about finding a Secret Santa present for someone, consider that problem now solved.

Each candle pack includes three fried chicken candles (two large, and one small drumstick), which come in authentic Red Rooster packaging.

From the outside, it resembles the food chain’s three-piece Satisfyer meal, so it’s guaranteed to raise eyebrows and then wow people when they open it.

They look (and almost smell) like the real thing!

Not only that, but each candle set also includes a voucher for a FREE regular chips to enjoy from Red Rooster!

They just don’t look like fried chicken. When they’re lit, they will also release aromas of Red Rooster’s beloved chicken salt.

Made with soy wax and free from parabens, the vegan-friendly present is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Each pack of three costs $29.95 and is available from here from December 1.

Make sure you get them before they’re gone for good!