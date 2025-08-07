Iconic US fast food chain Chuck E. Cheese to open in Australia

In 2024, American fast-food chain Chuck E. Cheese announced it would be opening restaurants around Australia in the not-so-distant future. Now we finally have a date and more importantly, a location!

West Australians will be the first to experience Chuck E. Cheese in Australia, with an official announcement that a flagship fun centre will be opening in Joondalup, Perth, on 6 September.

Chuck E. Cheese Joondalup is bursting with action-packed fun, including epic indoor playground zones, sky-high climbing walls, arcade games, and a giant play wonderland with a ball pit, spiral slide, spider tower, and ninja-style obstacles. And of course, there is the family-friendly restaurant serving up its signature pizza and other tasty offerings.

Perth will be home to the first Chuck E. Cheese store in Australia. (Credit: Getty)

What’s the deal with Chuck E. Cheese?

Featuring cheap and cheerful eats such as cheesy pizzas and finger-lickin’ good barbecue wings, the name is synonymous with arcade-style games, the giant mouse mascot that it’s named after, and of course, kids’ birthday parties.

Founded in Texas in 1977, each restaurant houses everything from amusement rides to musical shows, ball pits to crawl tubes, animatronic shows and trampolines, and of course, food for a fun family day out.

Currently, the business has over 500 stores worldwide, in 17 countries and territories globally. And now the US pizza chain is coming down under, expanding its international presence and entering the Australian market for the first time.

Royale Hospitality Group is the brainchild behind bringing the popular chain restaurant to Australia after signing a business partnership with Chuck E. Cheese in January 2024.

Since then, the group has been “actively scouting” to find the perfect locations for Chuck E. Cheese venues in each state and territory.

Christian Beaden, Royale Hospitality Group’s General Manager, says, “Perth has a strong culture for family entertainment, so bringing Chuck E. Cheese to Australia is incredibly exciting–we can’t wait for families to experience the fun, games, and great food that have made it famous around the world.

“We’re all about creating unforgettable family memories, and we know that Aussie kids and parents are going to love it!”

Chuck E. Cheese International CEO Mario Centola called the business a “powerful global brand… centred around the timeless essence of family fun,” in a press release announcing the exciting launch news.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of Chuck E. Cheese to Australia and to collaborate with the Royale Hospitality Group, a partner that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional family experiences,” he said.

Chuck E. Cheese venues host half a million kids’ birthday parties every year globally. (Credit: Getty)

Where to next?

Given the chain is a “go-to” location for kids’ birthday parties across the globe, with half a million held at Chuck E. Cheese venues every year, we are sure West Australian families will flock to Chuck E. Cheese Joondalup once the doors open.

No word yet on when and where the next location will be, with the brand confirming that the focus for now will be on making Joondalup’s launch a success.

What this space!

