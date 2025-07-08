This is the moment Aussie Macca’s fans have been waiting for – McGriddles have landed on our shores and they’re here to stay!

The viral breakfast menu item has been available in McDonald’s worldwide for over two decades, including stores in the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico and the Philippines.

Until now, breakfast enthusiasts and McDonald’s aficionados alike would have needed to jet set to one of these locations to get their fix, but the wait is finally over.

The Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddle and Bacon, Egg and Cheese McGriddle (Credit: McDonald’s)

What are McGriddles?

Just what is this new brekkie phenomenon, you might well ask? We have the McAnswers.

McGriddles are two warm, maple-infused pancakes (cooked on a griddle). They were created in 1999 by Gerald Tomlinson, then-executive chef of McDonald’s, and McGriddles were added to the menu in 2003. They can be enjoyed on their own or as a sandwich with a variety of savoury fillings such as bacon, sausage patty, egg, and cheese. The concept might sound a little strange but it is similar in theory to other sweet-savoury pairings that have been polarising yet popular, such as Canadian French toast, fried chicken with waffles, and mole, a Mexican savoury sauce which often contains chocolate.

The range includes:

Plain McGriddles: Two warm maple infused pancakes

Two warm maple infused pancakes Sausage and cheese: Macca’s iconic beef sausage patty and melty cheese between two soft, warm maple infused pancakes

Macca’s iconic beef sausage patty and melty cheese between two soft, warm maple infused pancakes Bacon, egg and cheese: Rasher bacon, egg omelette and a slice of melty cheese between two soft, warm maple infused pancakes

Rasher bacon, egg omelette and a slice of melty cheese between two soft, warm maple infused pancakes Sausage, egg and cheese: Macca’s iconic beef sausage patty, egg omelette and a slice of melty cheese between two soft, warm maple infused pancakes.

You can try some McGriddles in July! (Credit: McDonald’s)

How to get your hands on McGriddles from McDonald’s

The highly anticipated McGriddles will be available in Australian stores from July 9.

“Our Aussie fans absolutely obsessed over the sweet and savoury flavours of McGriddles when we trialled it earlier this year,” said Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.

“Safe to say, we got the message and gave our iconic breakfast menu a glow up by adding it to the national menu. The McGriddles range joins our other main characters: crispy hash browns, toasted McMuffins, cracked eggs, and the new rich and round McCafé blend which hit restaurants last month.”

“Talk about a breakfast worth waking up for.”

Instagram user @AdrianWidjy was excited to find McGriddles during the trial period earlier this year (Credit: Adrian Widjonarko)

The long-awaited permanent menu item joins other new treats such as McWings from 9 July at McDonald’s stores nationwide. Available as part of the breakfast menu until 10:30am each day, purchase at any McDonald’s restaurant, via drive-through, or through the MyMacca’s app.