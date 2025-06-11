McDonald’s is upping their chicken game with the newest addition to their menu – Chicken McWings.

Advertisement

These wings have already been a crowd favourite on social media, and after much anticipation, they are finally available to order across Australia from June 11.

“It’s been a while since we have added something new to the permanent menu, but the response to Chicken McWings during the trial made it clear: Aussies want more chicken options with their order,” McDonald’s Marketing Director of Menu and Brand, Amanda Nakad, said.

“Chicken McWings are now claiming their spot next to other legends like the McChicken, McSpicy, McCrispy, and Chicken McNuggets. It’s the golden era of chicken at Macca’s – and we’re just getting started.”

This new menu item is one of many that have been introduced at the chain this year, including Macca’s delicious Biscoff range.

Advertisement

Read all about them below.

McDonald’s is bringing back its Spicy Buffalo Sauce to have with your McWings. (Credit: Supplied)

What are Chicken McWings at McDonald’s?

These wings are 100% Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken, which is wrapped in a golden and crispy coating. So if you love wings, these are a must.

You also have the chance to order three or five Chicken McWings by themselves, or if you feel like it, with a meal.

Advertisement

And that’s not all.

You have the chance to enjoy them with two special sauces – a new Ranch Sauce, which is cool and creamy, and the beloved Spicy Buffalo Sauce, which is coming back.

“There are a lot of wings on the market, but Chicken McWings have totally won me over, and they’re even better with Ranch Sauce and Spicy Buffalo Sauce,” food influencer Nectorious Papi said.

The McWings are available at McDonald’s across Australia from June 11. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

How can you get Chicken McWings at McDonald’s?

You can enjoy the Chicken McWings by ordering them at any McDonald’s restaurant, via drive-through, at any kiosk, or through the MyMacca’s app.

Find out more by going to mcdonalds.com.au/menu.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use