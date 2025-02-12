Fans of anything sweet can get ready for McDonald’s newest range of limited edition products that celebrate Biscoff.

Advertisement

That’s right – you can enjoy a variety of treats from one of Macca’s most requested collaborations, which showcases Biscoff’s caramelised flavours and tastes of cinnamon!

Scroll to find out what’s on the menu and when the products are available in Australia.

Macca’s is introducing three new Biscoff products for a limited time. (Credits: McDonald’s)

What is part of the Biscoff range at McDonald’s?

Three new products will be joining the mini donut Biscoff McPops, which are already available.

Advertisement

For those who love drink as a pick-me-up, there is the Biscoff Shake, which includes Biscoff crumbs with a vanilla shake.

Not only that but the popular biscuit is also caramelised and blended into the Coffee Frappe, which is topped with Biscoff crumbs and whipped cream.

Fans of McFlurrys can look forward to a new edition, which will feature a drizzle of caramel sauce and Biscoff crumbs on top of decadent vanilla or chocolate soft serve.

“Whether it’s a couple of Biscoff Shakes, an afternoon Biscoff Coffee Frappé pick-me-up, or ending the night with a Biscoff McFlurry – there’s something for everyone,” McDonald’s Australia’s Marketing Director of Menu and Brand Amanda Nakad said.

Advertisement

These new products join the Biscoff McPops. (Credit: McDonald’s)

When is McDonald’s Biscoff range available in Australia?

People can get their Biscoff fixes from February 12 for a limited time only and while stocks last.

They can all be purchased at any Macca’s restaurant and kiosk, via the drive-through and the MyMacca’s app.

But they are not the only new editions.

Advertisement

Grimace is back in Australia with a tumbler! (Credit: McDonald’s)

When can you get a Grimace Tumbler?

Along with the Biscoff range, people can also buy limited-edition Grimace tumblers.

It follows the release of merchandise of the beloved purple mascot in 2024, to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House, which supports seriously ill or injured children and their families.

From February 12, the 1.8L tumbler will be for sale for $21.95 at any Maccas restaurant and kiosk, via the drive-through and the My Macca’s app.

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use