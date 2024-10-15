Macca’s have dropped an exclusive line of Grimace themed merch

Since landing on Aussie shores for the first time ever last month, world-famous McDonald’s mascot Grimace has been shaking up a storm.

He’s fun, always down for a party, and even brought his iconic Grimace Shake with him on his journey down under.

And now, he’s set to release his own range of limited-edition merchandise to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides support to seriously ill children and their families.

There will also be exclusive merch on offer that features McNugget Buddies, the iconic 90’s collectibles, which relaunched in Australia earlier this year.

Have you tried the Grimace Shake or Grimace Meal yet? (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

“What better way for Grimace to truly immerse himself in Aussie culture than by creating his own range of fashion staples, with the help of our beloved McNugget Buddies,” the Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia shared with New Idea.

“Get ready to paint the town with Grimace and McNugget Buddies for the McHappiest time of the year, and help us raise funds for a cause very close to our hearts.”

“While Grimace and McNugget Buddies are timeless icons, this merchandise range is only available while stocks last. So mark your calendars and head into your local Macca’s for the chance to be part of our next collector’s edition.”

Brb, we are adding both to our baskets! (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

The merchandise in question includes Grimace Fold-Down Silly Socks, McNugget Buddies Fold-Down Silly Socks, and a Reversible Bucket Hat that features both Grimace and McNugget Buddies.

If you’d like to do your bit to help kids in need (and look good doing it), the Grimace merchandise is available to purchase at Macca’s restaurants nationwide via drive-thru, kiosk, and the front counter.

You can also add the merchandise to your cart via the McMacca’s app and by using McDelivery.

McHappy Day will also take place on Saturday, November 16 where $2 from every Big Mac sold will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Make a donation directly online here.