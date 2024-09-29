An Iconic Macca’s character is finally coming down under

For the first time, Grimace, the purple pal that is an iconic McDonald’s mascot around the world is coming to Australia – and he won’t be coming alone!

Grimace will be bringing his universally beloved Grimace Shake and Grimace Meal with him, which will be available to taste test from October 4 for a limited time only.

(Credit: McDonald’s)

If you aren’t yet familiar with Grimace, don’t worry, we aren’t either!

Who and what he is exactly is a mystery, but one thing is certain: he has a heart of gold, fuzzy purple fur, and loves shakes.

“Grimace has been making fuzzy waves around the globe and now it’s our turn to celebrate,” Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia shared with New Idea ahead of his highly anticipated arrival on Aussie shores.

“We thought there was no better way to channel the energy of our loveable pal than by bringing you the Grimace Shake,” she added.

(Credit: McDonald’s)

If you’d like to join in on the fun, the Grimace Shake will be available to taste test a la carte or as part of a Medium or Large Grimace Meal which comes with fries and your choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece packet of Chicken McNuggets.

“The Grimace Shake is an explosion of flavour, embodying everything Australia’s purple best friend stands for – good vibes, fun times, and his vibrant purple colour, topped with a whirl of whipped cream,” McDonald’s Australia said of the new beverage in a statement.

While he is well-known in the US, we are sure he will make plenty of new friends in Australia. Order via the McMacca’s app, McDelivery, and at Macca’s restaurants nationwide.