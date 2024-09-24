This spring has become a lot more exciting because Macca’s Monopoly is back!

Fast food fans across the country now have a 1 in 4 chance to win a share of a massive prize pool worth $753 million.

This time, the major prizes include three ISUZU cars valued at over $70,000 each, two $10,000 Webjet e-gift cards, 18 $200 Prezzee vouchers, free Doordash for a year, 50 $500 vouchers for The Iconic, the chance to win Maccas for a year, and so much more – including millions of Macca’s menu items to win instantly!

Get peeling – you have a 1 in 4 chance of winning. (Credit: Mcdonalds)

Announcing the prize pool, Tobi Fukushima, National Marketing Manager at McDonald’s Australia said “There is nothing quite like that feeling of winning with the Monopoly Game at Macca’s – the surprise of finding a winning ticket, the anticipation as you wait for your prize to be revealed, and the rush of joy as you finally complete a property set or get an instant win to perk up your day.”

“With 60 million prizes up for grabs across automotive, travel, lifestyle, fashion, and more, the Monopoly Game at Macca’s is another way McDonald’s is offering customers greater value, convenience, and rewards – with a side of that feel-good joy that we all know and love,” he continued.

“Anyone from anywhere across the country can win a prize, so head into your local Macca’s and play for a one in four chances to win.”

The iconic golden arches. (Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time Macca’s has offered amazing prizes, Rodney, from Collaroy was the lucky winner of a $1000 Amazon gift card in 2023.

“I was going for my usual morning brekky run, a Large Double Sausage McMuffin meal with a McCafé Hot Chocolate, at Macca’s Warriewood. I was so shocked when I got an instant win for a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

“Winning the gift card meant I had the opportunity to splurge on things that I’ve always wanted like earphones, golf balls, tennis balls, and a new fan.

“I’ll be playing again this year – anyone can win big anytime!”

Which prize do you want to get your hands on most? (Credit: McDonalds)

Prizes for the Monopoly Game at McDonald’s can be won through the following ways:

Double Play: Double your chances to win with two plays when you buy eligible large menu items including a Large Drink, Large McCafé Coffee, Large Fries, McFlurry, 20-piece Chicken McNuggets, and many other items.

Instant Win: Instant food wins of all your Macca’s favourites.

Collect to Win: Collect one of each property in a set to win a major prize.

Chance Card: If you get a chance card, you’ll get another one in four chance to win.

The Chest: Once you’ve scanned five properties, you get to open the chest for a guaranteed win.

Macca’s Monopoly will wrap up at the end of October. (Credit: Getty)

So hurry!

The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is running nationwide until Tuesday, October 22nd. The promotion first took place way back in 1987.

For more information on how to play, click here.