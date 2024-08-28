Crust Pizza is launching a limited edition Tennessee Smokehouse Range

Crust Pizza is bringing the smoky flavours of southern USA right to your living room with its new limited edition pizza range!

You will get to enjoy three new limited edition pizzas which are inspired by the flavours of a Tennessee smokehouse as part of the brand’s partnership with Rack’em Bones BBQ Ribs. Yum!

Crust Pizza marketing manager Zak Marr said it will be an exciting new dining experience for pizza lovers.

“When our commitment to innovation, focus on premium ingredients and deep desire to develop unique flavour combinations meets the Rack’em Bones melt-in-your-mouth BBQ ribs and finger-licking wings flavours, an authentic smokehouse experience is the delicious result.”

The pizzas

There will be three new limited-edition pizza flavours available until October 8th from Crust Pizza. These include:

Tennessee Pork ‘n Apple – Tennessee Pulled Pork, Smokehouse Corn, Caramelised Onion, Shallots and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Fresh Green Apple and Jalapeno Relish.

Rackem's Brisket + Pineapple – Sticky Sweet Beef Brisket, Hot Honey Bacon Bites, White Onion, Pineapple and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Hickory BBQ Sauce and shallots.

– Sticky Sweet Beef Brisket, Hot Honey Bacon Bites, White Onion, Pineapple and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Hickory BBQ Sauce and shallots. Hot Honey Chicken Royale – Tennessee Smokehouse Chicken, Dill Pickles, Caramelised Onion Jam and Mozzarella on a Tomatoque base. Topped with Burger Sauce, Hot Honey & Two Hot Honey Wing Toppers.

You can order from Crust Pizza online here.

New sides and brand new sauce

You might have noticed each of the new pizzas come with a ‘Tomatoque’ sauce base. This is a brand new base that is being launched as part of the range.

As you may guess, Tomatoque is a rich fusion of tomato and BBQ sauce, and we cannot wait to try it!

In celebration of the new partnership, two new sides will also be added to the Rack’em Bones menu. Peri Peri Wings and Peri Peri Chicken Loaded Chips will both be available at the iconic BBQ restaurant using Crust Pizza’s Peri Peri sauce.

What is Rack’em Bones?

According to Zak Marr, Rack’em Bones are the experts in the iconic smokehouse experience.



“Rack’em Bones is an electrifying new dining concept and in less than two years has served up and delivered 1.5 tonnes of ribs per week across 100 locations around Australia.”



Rack’em Bones has dine-in and delivery locations around Australia where you can try the exclusive new sides.

Where you can try the pizzas

The brand new pizza range is available for a limited time until 8th October 2024 at Crust Pizza. Order online here.