Macca’s is bringing back this fan favourite from the 90s!

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane, because McDonald’s is bringing back its beloved El Maco burger!

That means you can relive the joys of the legendary burger, which was initially released in the 90s, plus some new additions.

“Aussies have been calling for El Maco to make a comeback and we’ve listened,” Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia, said.

The El Maco burger is back, with some other cheeky items being introduced at Macca’s. (Credit: McDonald’s)

What’s in the McDonald’s El Maco range?

Four products are included in this range, which will be around for a limited time.

The legendary El Maco Beef burger is back with two juicy 100 per cent Aussie beef patties, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, cheese, bold El Maco salsa and sour cream.

There’s also the new El Maco Crispy, which features a 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA-approved chicken breast fillet, with a coating that’s crunchier than ever before. With crisp lettuce, cheese, tomato, chunky El Maco salsa and smooth sour cream on a soft potato bun, it’s all too good to resist.

Then, there’s the El Maco Chicken McWrap, which features chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheese, chunky El Maco salsa and sour cream, all wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Finally, you can enjoy your El Maco order with two very special treats.

The good news is, the McFlurry made with MILO is also making a spectacular comeback at Macca’s, after it disappeared in November 2023.

Not only that, but you can also grab a Milo Shake.

The Milo McFlurry and Shake will also be around for a limited time, as part of the El Maco range at McDonald’s. (Credit: McDonald’s )

When can I get the Macca’s El Maco range?

Get ready, because you can buy it all from January 14 for a limited time, via the drive-thru, front counter, kiosk and the MyMacca’s app.

