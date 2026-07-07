Spotted: 5 slouchy shoulder bags busy celebs wear for errands

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Like us, Hollywood’s A-list are constantly on the move. Between school runs, coffee dates, and rushing to airports, there is no time to waste.

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Which is why the rigid, micro-handbags that dominated the last decade are being left in the wardrobe. In their place? The slouchy shoulder bag.

And I, for one, am welcoming this trend with open arms.

Why slouchy bags are everywhere right now

For years, fashion prioritised form over function, forcing us to decide between carrying a laptop or looking stylish. The slouchy shoulder bag eliminates that compromise.

Unlike structured totes that feel rigid against the body, a relaxed shoulder bag moulds to your side. It offers an effortless aesthetic that feels intentional but never tries too hard, aligning perfectly with the broader shift toward quiet luxury.

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Because these bags lack stiff internal dividers, they act as a cavernous space for daily essentials, accommodating everything from an extra layer of clothing to an e-reader or a water bottle.

Swapping to this silhouette has completely transformed my daily routine in three key ways:

Comfort: The wider, softer straps common to these designs mean no more painful digging into my shoulder after a long day on the run.

The wider, softer straps common to these designs mean no more painful digging into my shoulder after a long day on the run. Flexibility: Without rigid dividers, I can fit so much more into my day bag without it warping the shape.

Without rigid dividers, I can fit so much more into my day bag without it warping the shape. Style: They look incredibly chic and effortlessly dial down the stiffness of my corporate office outfits.

The celebrities leading the trend

Bella Hadid with the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39. Image: Getty

Bella Hadid is rarely seen without an oversized bag draped over her shoulder. Her approach proves that a slouchy bag can really tie in a minimalist wardrobe, softening tailored coats and adding texture to simple denim-and-tee combinations.

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Here, she wears the Coach Brooklyn 39, which has become increasingly popular for its slouchy yet practical look.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of the slouchy bag too. Image: Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is also a fan of the style. Here, she carries a slouchy Vivienne Westwood bag that, while slightly out of most budgets, is a style we can get behind with affordable alternatives.

The best slouchy shoulder bags to shop

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $895 at Coach The Coach Brooklyn 39 has earned its spot as a celebrity favourite (as seen on Bella Hadid) thanks to its exceptional drape and unpretentious utility. Crafted from a soft, natural grain leather, the bag strikes a rare balance: it feels incredibly supple against the body while maintaining enough substance to prevent sagging at the base when filled. It features a wide, flat shoulder strap that evenly distributes weight, preventing the leather from digging in when carrying heavy items like a 15-inch laptop. The interior is spacious and unlined, which keeps the bag lightweight, though it includes a secure magnetic snap closure and an interior zip pocket for smaller essentials. shop now

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Evity Alexa Leather Suede Hobo Bag $199 at The Iconic For a highly practical option that perfectly mirrors the off-duty celebrity aesthetic, the Evity Alexa Leather Suede Hobo Bag hits the brief. True to the classic hobo silhouette, it features a deeply scooped top that allows it to sit snugly under the arm, contouring comfortably to the side of your body. The integrated wide shoulder strap is designed to reduce the pinching effect that often happens when a large bag is packed to maximum capacity. Because it combines both leather and suede, it gives you that highly sought-after multi-textured look at an accessible price point, though the suede panels will require a quick waterproofing spray to protect them from unpredictable weather during daily errands. shop now

XL Calla Tote Bag $183 at Charles & Keith If you love the unstructured, casual essence of the slouchy trend but prefer a lighter material than traditional heavy leather, this choice from Charles & Keith offers a compelling alternative. It swaps a single thick hobo strap for functional double handles that provide a steady 27 cm drop length—plenty of clearance to throw comfortably over chunky knitwear. A fuss-free magnetic closure secures the spacious interior and cleverly includes a matching detachable zip pouch, resolving the common “bottomless pit” organisational dilemma typical of unlined slouchy totes. shop now

Le Pliage Original Canvas Tote Bag $310 at The Iconic Frequently spotted on celebrities navigating airports or heading home from gym sessions, the Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Tote Bag is a classic. Its soft canvas construction allows it to collapse seamlessly against the body, offering a casual, slouchy drape that belies its massive interior capacity. Crafted from an incredibly lightweight, water-resistant, recycled polyamide canvas, this bag shrugs off spills and rain that would ruin a delicate suede or smooth leather piece. It features signature Russian leather top handles that are elongated enough to sit comfortably over a bulky jacket seam. shop now

Louenhide Monaco Shoulder Bag $89.95 at The Iconic The Louenhide Monaco Shoulder Bag is another highly refined, cost-effective addition to the everyday lineup. This design leans entirely into a unique, modern teardrop silhouette that flows gracefully down your side. It swaps out rigid corners for a fluid, scooped top line that settles comfortably directly under your arm, offering excellent weight distribution. The spacious main compartment provides plenty of clearance for the daily essentials, while a series of thoughtful interior slip and zip pockets ensures your smaller valuables remain organised. shop now

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Why this shape works so well for everyday life

The appeal of the slouchy shoulder bag lies in its design. Structured top-handle bags force your arm into a fixed, bent position or bounce awkwardly against your hip when using a crossbody strap.

A slouchy shoulder bag sits directly under the arm, tucked against the torso. This position secures the bag against theft, centres its weight closer to your body’s gravity line, and keeps both of your hands completely free.

From a cost-per-wear perspective, these bags are exceptionally resilient. Rigid bags are prone to permanent creasing, corner scuffing, and structural warping if overpacked. Slouchy bags, by definition, are meant to look lived-in.

Will the trend last?

Fashion moves fast, but the slouchy shoulder bag acts more like a wardrobe staple than a passing fad.

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Because this silhouette fixes the biggest problem most of us have—the need to carry daily items comfortably without sacrificing personal style—it’s unlikely to become dated.

If I cast my mind back to my childhood, my main fashion memory is my mum hauling around massive, oversized bags packed with everything my siblings and I could possibly need. Back then, I always wondered why she chose that look. Now? I totally get it.

Our editor’s verdict

If you are looking to invest in a piece that delivers maximum value across craftsmanship, aesthetic longevity, and daily utility, the Coach Brooklyn 39 stands out as the smartest purchase.

While luxury options offer beautiful minimalism, the Coach Brooklyn 39 matches that premium feel with its exceptional natural grain leather while offering superior durability for real-world wear.

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The wide strap solves the primary complaint of large shoulder bags (shoulder strain), and its fluid drape ensures it looks elegant whether it is entirely packed or carrying just the bare essentials.

It is a thoughtful design that honours the reality of a busy lifestyle, making it a reliable choice for anyone looking to master the art of effortless, off-duty dressing.