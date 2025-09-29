We’ve started our Christmas shopping early – and these are the BEST gifts we’re adding to our list!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely started thinking about ideas for presents constantly. But gosh, shopping can be stressful!

Advertisement

From overcrowded shopping centres and overstimulating sale signs everywhere you go in December, it’s no wonder you’re hoping to snag something nice and early – and online, where there’s no fuss.

In order to make your gift-hunting easier, we’ve picked our favourite collectables from The Bradford Exchange, the connoisseurs of providing gifts tailored for that special someone in your life – whatever their taste may be!

Gift ideas for ‘The Film Buff’

HARRY POTTER Table Lamp With Illuminated HOGWARTS Castle

$299.96 at Bradford Make magic with this fun, limited edition Harry Potter lamp featuring a detailed, hand-painted sculpture of Hogwarts Castle. A flick of the switch and it lights up to reveal an illuminated Marauders Map, making this a must-have bedside piece for the Harry Potter fanatic in your life. treat them now ‘Thor’s Hammer’ Men’s Flip Cover Watch

$229.96 at Bradford Anyone can be a superhero with this unique watch. Inspired by Thor‘s legendary hammer, its dramatic design features a meaningful engraving on the back and a sturdy, stainless steel flip cover for added protection. treat them NOW

Advertisement

Gift ideas for ‘The Car Connoisseur’

Holden Legends Hoodie

$179.94 at Bradford Pay homage to Holden’s legends with this comfortable hoodie complete with the brand’s iconic logo and a Torana, Commodore and Monaro on the back. Cosy and durable thanks to a cotton-blend knit, the hoodie even features a fun, Holden-themed zipper. treat them now Ford Mustang Commemorative Chronograph Watch

$299.96 at Bradford There’s no doubt that the Ford Mustang is an icon, and what better way to showcase your love for the classic car than with a chic watch? Made with a stainless-steel casing and genuine leather strap, this premium timepiece heroes the official logo and is sure to make a bold statement. treat them NOW

Gift ideas for ‘The Jewellery Lover’

Royal Brooch-Inspired Porcelain Music Box

$119.98 at Bradford Fit for a queen, this intricate, hand-glazed music box honours Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s love for brooches. The Centenary Rose-themed keepsake boasts 22 faceted white jewels, pave glitter an 22k-gold plating. And the best bit? It plays ‘God Save The Queen’ for the ultimate royal tribute. treat them now Forget Me Not Earrings

$129.98 at Bradford Cherish memories or show a loved one just how much they mean to you with these beautiful, symbolic earrings. Featuring 24-carat gold plating and statement stones, the handcrafted sparklers come in a beautiful gift box with a poem card for meaningful, stress-free gifting. treat them now

Advertisement

Gift ideas for ‘The Disney Fanatic’

Disney Cinderella 75th Anniversary 1.5-Carat Crystal Pendant

$199.95 at Bradford Celebrate the 75th anniversary of Disney’s Cinderella, with this oh-so-chic, crystal pendant. Expertly handcrafted and plated in platinum, the heartwarming tribute features a sculptured silhouette of the iconic castle framed by over 1.5 carats of baguette-cute clear and aurora borealis crystals. Treat them now Disney Mickey Mouse Glitter Globe

$199.95 at Bradford A must-have for even the most grown-up Disney’s Mickey Mouse fan, this enchanting snow globe stars seven figurines as a tribute to the Disney icon’s most memorable roles. A gentle shake of the glass – that’s suitable topped with crystal-clear mouse ears – and it fills with glitter. treat them now

Found the perfect Christmas present?

To buy or enquire about any of these items, simply head to bradford.com.au/newidea or phone their client services line on (02) 98413311 (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Monday-Friday excluding major holidays). Mailcode: 144562. Hurry and grab your fantastic Christmas presents early, while supplies last.

Scan the QR code to shop New Idea’s favourite collectables from The Bradford Exchange. (Image: QR code supplied)

Advertisement

Continue with your Christmas plans!

Go ahead and get the rest of your shopping done while you’re at it.

Advertisement