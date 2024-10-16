Somehow, we’re already halfway through October and Christmas is approaching unbelievably fast!



From planning your Christmas feast to trying to find the perfect outfit, the weather changes everything.

We aim to help you be as organised as possible for the big day – December 25 – but the weather is always an unpredictable aspect that we, unfortunately, have no control over.

Here in Australia, we have been treated to all kinds of Christmases…



From cold, grey and rainy, to hot, sticky and humid, Christmas in Australia is hard to anticipate.

While weather predictions aren’t always accurate, we’ve done some research to figure out exactly what the weather is supposed to be doing in each of Australia’s capital cities on Christmas Day.

Weather doesn’t matter when you’re celebrating with friends and family! (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

It’s looking like a very hot Christmas Day is in store for Sydney, according to AccuWeather’s forecasts.

You can expect highs of 29 degrees on the day, with lows of just 17 degrees in the morning and evening.

Brisbane

AccuWeather is predicting a beautiful day for Christmas 2024 with no clouds and a top of 28 degrees.

Lows of 19 degrees mean you won’t get too chilly during the day, so opt for a light dress that can withstand the humidity.

The aussie Christmas ‘snowman.” (Credit: Getty)

Melbourne

Melbourne is looking to have a slightly cooler Christmas Day this year compared to other major cities.

AccuWeather is predicting a cloudy day with highs of 25 degrees and lows of 12 degrees… the good news is there is no rain being anticipated.

This means you will most likely need to opt to keep a jacket nearby as the evening rolls in.

Adelaide

It’s going to be a beautiful Christmas Day in Adelaide… AccuWeather says there will be a good blend of sun and clouds on the big day but will be reaching the perfect temperature of 26 degrees.

However, you may need to consider a light jacket to keep warmer at some points of the day with the temperature hitting a low of 14 degrees.

Canberra

Canberra is set to have a beautiful day this Christmas with very slight clouds and a high of 30 degrees.

AccuWeather predicts lows of just 12 degrees too, so the classic “jeans and a nice top” outfit might be your best bet on December 25.

Hobart

Christmas Day 2024 in Hobart is set to be cold and rainy.

The highest temperature expected right now is just 19 degrees and the lowest is 11 degrees according to AccuWeather, so crack out the Christmas jumpers and make the most of it.

They’re also anticipating a little rain in the morning followed by a shower in spots in the afternoon.

No matter the weather, nothing can put a damper on the festivities! (Credit: Getty)

Perth

AccuWeather is predicting a beautiful day for Perth, with temperatures ranging from as low as 15 degrees to as high as 30 degrees.

It looks like the day will be perfectly sunny making it the perfect dress weather!

However, if you get chilly easily perhaps a very light jacket will need to be considered as night comes around.

Darwin

Christmas Day 2024 in Darwin is set to be a scorcher!

AccuWeather is predicting temperature highs of 35 degrees, however, they predict it will feel like 40 degrees due to the humidity.



Try and keep cool but also be sure to accessorise with an umbrella.

