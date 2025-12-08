Thousands of kids’ toys are recalled before Christmas. Are yours safe?

NEED TO KNOW More than 1000 items have been recalled in Victoria.

Regulator Consumer Affairs Victoria have conducted more than 100 inspections of retailers.

Items pulled have included toys, cosmetics and sunglasses.

With Christmas fast approaching, parents are being warned to be diligent as more than 1000 items, including kids’ toys, have been recalled in Victoria.

Regulator Consumer Affairs Victoria conducted more than 110 inspections of retailers leading up to the festive period, finding numerous unsafe products.

Among the items pulled from shelves were dangerous toys, cosmetics, sunglasses and clothes, which did not display what they’re made of.

Of particular concern are toys with button batteries, which can easily be removed and swallowed by young children.

Retailers are on notice, with more than 1000 dangerous products removed from the shelves of outlets ahead of Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

Per mandatory national safety standards, items with coin or button batteries must not release the batteries during use – or misuse – of the product.

Items featuring replaceable batteries must have secure battery compartments resistant to being opened by young children.

If compartments are secured by a screw, the screw must remain with the compartment’s cover upon release so it can’t fall out.

Furthermore, warnings and safety information must be included with all products using button batteries.

Consumer Affairs Victoria Executive Director Nicole Rich said there was “just no excuse” for retailers to be found selling items containing this “known killer”.

“Young children are attracted to them. If a child swallows one, they can hurt or kill a child in just a few hours,” she said.

Parents are being warned to be vigilant for products containing dangerous button batteries. (Credit: Getty)

“Whether you are deliberately not complying or you just don’t understand the obligations, it’s not acceptable to put people, and particularly kids, at risk.”

A recent Australian study found that 35 children and one adult have died globally – including three in Australia – from ingesting or inserting button batteries.

“Children who develop an oesophagael burn, that constricts and is tighter – and that can require multiple surgeries to fix,” co-author Professor Guy Eslick said.

“It may make swallowing difficult and eating difficult life long.”

Retailers found selling unsafe items can be issued a $5000 fine, with those who commit serious or repeated breaches risking court action.

Penalties are up to $2.5 million for individuals and $50 million for companies.