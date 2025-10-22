Save up for your favourite holiday even quicker with this incredible deal!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Advertisement

You might be eagerly eyeing up your next big holiday, and we have the perfect way for you to get there even quicker!

Lotte Duty Free are offering 10x Qantas Points to customers who shop online until October 31 to celebrate the renovations of its Melbourne International Airport Arrivals store.

Holidaymakers will be able to nab their favourite duty-free items online from 60 days before travel, so you won’t miss out on those all-important deals for your next step.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the incredible deal.

Advertisement

Lotte Duty Free are offering customers who shop online 10x Qantas Points. (Credit: Lotte Duty Free)

How do I get the Qantas Points?

Customers who shop for eligible products online at Lotte Duty Free until October 31, 2025, will earn 10x Qantas Points when they provide their Qantas Frequent Flyer membership.

Holidaymakers can order their products online from 60 days prior to and up to 24 hours before travel, and they must collect their items in store at Lotte Duty Free.

Shoppers will instead earn 10 Qantas Points per $1 spent online, rather than the usual 1 point per $1 spent online.

Advertisement

You can earn points on a whole range of items, including beauty products, watches, sunglasses, and many other gifts and souvenirs.

The points will be added to the shopper’s Frequent Flyer account within seven days of purchase and collecting the items in-store.

Not already a Frequent Flyer member? Well, Lotte Duty Free customers can join for free and start earning points today!

Advertisement

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on the incredible deal until October 31. (Credit: Lotte Duty Free)

What is the deal for?

The enviable deal has been launched to celebrate the opening of Lotte Duty Free’s revamped Melbourne Airport arrivals shop.

The store has undergone a complete makeover, with its design now honouring the city’s unique laneway culture and iconic street art.

“Whether travellers are returning home or visiting, our Melbourne Airport Arrivals store has been designed to put a smile on their faces from the moment they see it. The store captures the spirit of the city through its laneways and graffiti art, while delivering a seamless shopping experience,” said Sean Lee, Managing Director at Lotte Duty Free Oceania.

Advertisement

“Together with Melbourne Airport, we’re striving to make duty-free shopping an experience that is both memorable and rewarding.”