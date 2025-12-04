Celeste Barber reveals social media rule for her kids as she backs under-16s ban

NEED TO KNOW From December 10, social media users under 16 will be banned from the sites.

It is a world-first ruling in Australia, and many parents have backed the ban.

Celeste Barber has revealed why she is supporting the milestone ruling.

Celeste Barber has revealed why she has never let her children have social media, as she backed the under-16s ban.

In a world-first, Australia will ban children under the age of 16 from accessing social media from December 10.

The milestone rule has divided opinion, but comedian Celeste, 43, has revealed why she is backing the ban.

She admitted that she doesn’t let her sons, Lou, 14, and Buddy, 11, have social media because of its damaging effects.

Celeste Barber has revealed why she has never let her children on social media. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s terrifying with AI, people with their kids online, you just don’t know what’s out there. I personally think it’s (the ban) a great thing,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

“It is just a bit of a beast and it can really mess with your mental health.”

Celeste admitted she first fought with her sons over allowing them on social media, but said they now “couldn’t care less” because they’ve never had it.

“When they were first interested in getting it, and I was like, ‘absolutely not’, there were fights,” she explained.

“They were, ‘but I can’t talk to people’, and I am like, ‘we have a landline’, but of course it doesn’t work like that. I understand, but it’s not worth it to me.”

Though Celeste relies on social media for her career, she revealed there are times when she wishes she didn’t have social media either.

Celeste and her partner, Api Robin, don’t allow their sons, Lou, 14, and Buddy, 11, on social media. (Credit: Getty)

From December 10 in Australia, social media users under 16 will be kicked out of their accounts as the new ban comes into force.

The ban currently includes TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, Threads and Kick.

Tech companies have also had to create measures to ensure that no children can sign up or re-join until they are 16 years old.

Thousands of parents have celebrated the new ruling, with heartbroken mother, Emma Mason, revealing why she is backing the ban.

Emma’s 15-year-old daughter, Matilda ‘Tilly’, tragically died by suicide in 2022, after being bullied online.

From December 10, social media users under 16 in Australia will be banned in a world first. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking exclusively to New Idea and 7NEWS, Emma said: “[Social media] destroyed my child. It destroys lots of children.

“The whole point of the legislation isn’t to ban social media – it’s to delay it. Allowing children time to grow up.”

However, some have questioned how the ban will be enforced, while others fear it could drive under-16s to less regulated platforms.

