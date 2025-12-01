Heartbroken parents speak out on under-16s social media ban: “We have to protect our children”

Australia isn’t known for leading the pack – but that all changed with the announcement of its social media ban for children aged under 16 last year.

Now, the world-first will have the eyes of politicians, parents and social media chiefs around the globe on it when it comes into force next week.

The ban includes TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, Threads and Kick. It could be expanded to include new platforms.

From December 10, users under 16 will be kicked out of their accounts. The tech companies have also had to create functionality to ensure no kids can sign up or re-join until they are 16.

Heartbroken mother Emma Mason has spoken out on the under-16s social media ban. (Credit: 7NEWS)

It’s a move celebrated by thousands of parents Australia-wide, not least Emma Mason and Mia Bannister, who see social media as responsible for their teenage children taking their own lives.

Emma’s 15-year-old daughter, Matilda ‘Tilly’, died by suicide in 2022, after being bullied online.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea and 7NEWS, Emma says social media is the “social experiment we didn’t sign up for”.

“It destroyed my child. It destroys lots of children,” she says.

“The whole point of the legislation isn’t to ban social media – it’s to delay it. Allowing children time to grow up.”

Describing social media as “heroin for kids”, both Emma and Mia feel enormous guilt for unknowingly putting their children in harm’s way. They hope the ban will prevent other parents going through the horrors they’ve endured.

Mia Bannister’s 14-year-old son, Ollie, tragically took his own life in 2024, after developing an eating disorder that was fed by videos on social media. (Credit: 7NEWS)

“I thought it was connection, we could stay in touch. But I handed him a weapon essentially. That’s what I did,” Mia says. Her 14-year-old son, Oliver ‘Ollie’, took his own life in 2024, after developing an eating disorder that was fed by videos on his social media.

“This has to be pursued. It has to work. For our kids’ sake,” Emma says of the ban. “We know [social media] affects children’s mental health, their levelsof anxiety and depression.

“We know it affects their body image and their connection… We’re going to win this because we have to win this. We have to protect our children.”

Of course, not everyone is happy about the ban, particularly the tweens and teens who’ve forged a career via their social media platforms. Some are taking drastic measures.

The Empire family, which includes mums Beck and Bec Lea, and their children Charlotte ‘Charli’, 14, and Prezley, 17, are leaving Australia and moving to the UK to protect what they’ve built.

Emma Mason’s 15-year-old daughter, Matilda ‘Tilly’, died by suicide in 2022, after being bullied online. (Credit: Supplied)

The family has more than six million followers across their different accounts which earns them a six-figure income.

“When it became clear that the ban really was coming, we knew – we’ve got to find a solution. Charli loves being online,” Bec said in a video.

“We understand that it is protecting young people from harm on the internet, but we use the internet for good,” Beck added, saying they are not against the social media ban but that they had to find a workaround.

Others question how the ban will really be enforced, citing privacy risks if the platforms use measures like selfies for facial age recognition. There’s also the worry that it could drive under 16s to less regulated platforms.

Jake Moore, the global cybersecurity adviser for software company ESE, tells New Idea, “While the new measures have good intentions, the trade-offs in privacy and the potential for unintended consequences raise concerns.”

Others aren’t as happy with the ban and the Empire family are moving to the UK to flee the new rules. (Credit: Instagram)

As the ban comes into force, there are likely to be hiccups with some over 16s accidentally being kicked off social media and many under 16s trying to sneak back on. But while it might start as a work in progress, Mia and Emma are unapologetic about any frustrations it could cause.

“They truly believe their small part in creating these new laws could genuinely save this generation of kids – and the many to follow,” 7NEWS Chief Reporter Chris Reason tells New Idea.

“They are determined to do this for Tilly and Ollie – so that something good comes from their immense loss.”

