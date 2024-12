The festive season is officially in full swing, and with it comes some frantic grocery shopping at Woolworths!

Woolworths is one of the most hectic places to be during the Christmas period.

To help ease your shopping stress, we’ve listed when you can expect your local Woolies to be open during Christmas.

(Credit: Getty)

New South Wales

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open

Victoria

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January 2024: All stores open

All stores nationwide will be closed Christmas Day. (Credit: Getty)

Queensland

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open

South Australia

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (Metropolitan stores CLOSED)

New Year’s Day 1 January: All regional stores OPEN, except Millicent (Metropolitan stores CLOSED)

Beat the last-minute rush and get in first. (Credit: Getty)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open (except Northam)

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open

We’ve got every state covered. (Credit: Getty)

ACT

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open

Tasmania

Christmas Eve 24 December: All stores open

Christmas Day 25 December: All stores closed

Boxing Day 26 December: All stores open

New Year’s Day 1 January: All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local store on the Woolworths website.