Last-minute Christmas gifts for everyone still on your list

We've got you covered.
Each year, without fail, we find ourselves asking the same exact question time and time again; ‘is it Christmas already?’.

Taking the time to conquer the hustle and bustle that is shopping centres at Christmas is high on the difficulty chart. So, when you add into the mix the family gatherings, Christmas decorating, friends-mas, Santa photos and the rest of the season’s excitement, finding the time to check off the gift list is a feat in and of itself. 

To help make life that little bit easier, here are a bunch of last minute gifts you can order online.

cooked dumplings on a plate next to chopsticks
(Credit: Red Balloon)

01

Dumpling Cooking Class

$117 at Red Balloon

Give the gift of an incredible experience with this Red Balloon voucher. Over the course of two hours, your gift recipient will learn the art of dumpling making with an expert instructor.

wicked lego set
(Credit: Amazon)

02

LEGO® Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures

$69 at Amazon

The stars of Wicked Elphaba and Glinda come to life in these buildable Lego figures. They stand 13cm tall and are designed for kids aged 10+.

Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch in Ivory
(Credit: Myer)

03

Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch

$254.15 from Myer

This thoughtfully designed smartwatch is the perfect last-minute gift for her. The watch lets you read text messages right from the screen, access health and wellness tools and keep moving with five days of battery on a single charge.

Instax Mini40 Instant Camera
(Credit: Myer)

04

Instax Mini40 Instant Camera

$152.15 at Myer

This sleek, stylish camera is a great buy for anyone looking to up their selfie game. It comes with automatic exposure, a simple selfie mode and an overall 4.7 rating from online reviewers.

KitchenAid Design Series Stand Mixer Evergreen
(Credit: Myer)

05

KitchenAid Design Series Stand Mixer Evergreen

$976.65 from Myer

The ultimate last-minute gift for a cook or kitchen enthusiast who needs a beautiful addition to their countertop. The benefits of a KitchenAid mixer have been touted for a long time, but this new evergreen colour offers something different to bakers and cooks alike. You won’t be hiding this appliance in a cupboard!

four plates with italian slogans on them from in the roundhouse
(Credit: In The Roundhouse)

06

Italian Essential Plate Set

$100 from In The Roundhouse

Can you really go wrong with fun, colourful plates? In The Roundhouse offers a number of great sets that make for perfect gifts, including these Italian plates with fun designs. All plates are dishwasher and microwave safe – perfect for reheating pasta!

airbnb property in byron bay
(Credit: Airbnb)

07

Beachfront holiday in Byron Bay

$4,915 with Airbnb

The ultimate last minute gift is a trip away. Why not give the gift of relaxation, beach swims, and not knowing what day it is? Airbnb has a number of amazing options available for all budgets in its “beachfront” category, just filter to the type of property and holiday you’re after!

elizabeth barry
Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

