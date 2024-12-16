Each year, without fail, we find ourselves asking the same exact question time and time again; ‘is it Christmas already?’.
Taking the time to conquer the hustle and bustle that is shopping centres at Christmas is high on the difficulty chart. So, when you add into the mix the family gatherings, Christmas decorating, friends-mas, Santa photos and the rest of the season’s excitement, finding the time to check off the gift list is a feat in and of itself.
To help make life that little bit easier, here are a bunch of last minute gifts you can order online.
01
Dumpling Cooking Class
$117 at Red Balloon
Give the gift of an incredible experience with this Red Balloon voucher. Over the course of two hours, your gift recipient will learn the art of dumpling making with an expert instructor.
02
LEGO® Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures
$69 at Amazon
The stars of Wicked Elphaba and Glinda come to life in these buildable Lego figures. They stand 13cm tall and are designed for kids aged 10+.
03
Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
$254.15 from Myer
This thoughtfully designed smartwatch is the perfect last-minute gift for her. The watch lets you read text messages right from the screen, access health and wellness tools and keep moving with five days of battery on a single charge.
04
Instax Mini40 Instant Camera
$152.15 at Myer
This sleek, stylish camera is a great buy for anyone looking to up their selfie game. It comes with automatic exposure, a simple selfie mode and an overall 4.7 rating from online reviewers.
05
KitchenAid Design Series Stand Mixer Evergreen
$976.65 from Myer
The ultimate last-minute gift for a cook or kitchen enthusiast who needs a beautiful addition to their countertop. The benefits of a KitchenAid mixer have been touted for a long time, but this new evergreen colour offers something different to bakers and cooks alike. You won’t be hiding this appliance in a cupboard!
06
Italian Essential Plate Set
$100 from In The Roundhouse
Can you really go wrong with fun, colourful plates? In The Roundhouse offers a number of great sets that make for perfect gifts, including these Italian plates with fun designs. All plates are dishwasher and microwave safe – perfect for reheating pasta!
07
Beachfront holiday in Byron Bay
$4,915 with Airbnb
The ultimate last minute gift is a trip away. Why not give the gift of relaxation, beach swims, and not knowing what day it is? Airbnb has a number of amazing options available for all budgets in its “beachfront” category, just filter to the type of property and holiday you’re after!