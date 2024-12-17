  •  
Advertisement
Home Christmas

Christmas table decorations that will make Santa want to stay for lunch

Add a touch of festive fun to your table!
elizabeth barry
australian christmas table

If you’re hosting Christmas this year, you’ll already know how much there is to organise. From deciding what Christmas food to serve to making sure you have enough chairs, the list can seem endless!

Advertisement

And then there is the question of how to decorate your table for Christmas? Don’t worry, we’re here to help!

We’ve found festive Christmas table decorations to suit a range of tastes and budgets, including plates, serving ware and even tablecloths. Oh, and don’t forget a Christmas gravy boat!

Tartan Champagne Glass Set of 4 in Red
(Credit: Myer)

01

Heritage Champagne Glasses

$23.98 at Myer

This set of four champagne glasses will make a festive addition to any Christmas table setting. Note these are hand wash only and not microwave safe.

Shop Now
big W christmas side plates
(Credit: Big W)

02

Set of 4 Christmas Side Plates

$5.60 from Big W

Currently 30% off, these side plates from Big W are not only fun and bright but also the perfect price for the spendathon that is Christmas!

Shop Now
Advertisement
Chyka Cotton 180 x 320 cm Tablecloth Green Check
(Credit: Harris Scarfe)

03

Chyka Cotton Tablecloth

$30 from Harris Scarfe

This cotton green check table cloth can be used even outside of the festive season. It’s 180 X 320 cm.

Shop Now
Soren Festive 35 x 150 cm Felt Table Runner Red
(Credit: Harris Scarfe)

04

Soren Festive Felt Table Runner

$7.99 at Harris Scarfe

An easy way to add a touch of Christmas to your table is with a table runner. This red option from Harris Scarfe is perfect, with a beautiful deep red colour and felt material. It measures 13 X 150 cm.

Shop Now
Kip&Co 4-Pack Linen Napkin Set
(Credit: The Iconic)

05

Kip&Co Napkin Set

$85 from The Iconic

This fun set of four napkins from Kip&Co features festive Christmas designs on 100% French Flax Linen.

Shop Now
country road haven napkin rings set of four
(Credit: Country Road)

06

Country Road Haven Napkin Ring

$49.95 from The Iconic

Add a touch of elegance and gold to your table with these napkin rings from Country Road. Coming in a set of four with a polished metal finish, they will be sure to impress your guests.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Bread and Butter Santa Footed Cake Plate 29 x 12.5cm in Red
(Credit: Myer)

07

Bread & Butter Santa Footed Cake Plate

$24.95 from Myer

If you have to serve cake at Christmas, why not serve it on Santa? This cake plate will certainly add a touch of cheer to any Christmas table setting. It measures 29 X 12.5cm.

Shop Now
gravy boat that looks like a christmas tree
(Credit: Amazon)

08

Christmas Gravy Boat

$52.66 from Amazon

This beautiful Christmas tree gravy boat features a hand-painted design and high-quality ceramic material. It will be sure to impress your guests for many years to come!

Shop Now
christmas block with trees for table decor
(Credit: Bed Bath & Table)

09

Morgan & Finch Christmas block

$22.49 from Bed Bath & Table

Adding a touch of the Christmas spirit to the centre of your table can make all the difference!

Shop Now
Laguiole Sophistique 24pc Cutlery Set in Ivory
(Credit: Myer)

10

Heritage Laguiole Sophistique Cutlery Set

$54.98 from Myer

This simple but tasteful cutlery set from Heritage will really wow your guests on Christmas day. There are 24 pieces in the set, which is made from stainless steel and comes in a beautiful ivory colour.

Shop Now
Advertisement
elizabeth barry
Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement