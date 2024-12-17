If you’re hosting Christmas this year, you’ll already know how much there is to organise. From deciding what Christmas food to serve to making sure you have enough chairs, the list can seem endless!
And then there is the question of how to decorate your table for Christmas? Don’t worry, we’re here to help!
We’ve found festive Christmas table decorations to suit a range of tastes and budgets, including plates, serving ware and even tablecloths. Oh, and don’t forget a Christmas gravy boat!
01
Heritage Champagne Glasses
$23.98 at Myer
This set of four champagne glasses will make a festive addition to any Christmas table setting. Note these are hand wash only and not microwave safe.
02
Set of 4 Christmas Side Plates
$5.60 from Big W
Currently 30% off, these side plates from Big W are not only fun and bright but also the perfect price for the spendathon that is Christmas!
03
Chyka Cotton Tablecloth
$30 from Harris Scarfe
This cotton green check table cloth can be used even outside of the festive season. It’s 180 X 320 cm.
04
Soren Festive Felt Table Runner
$7.99 at Harris Scarfe
An easy way to add a touch of Christmas to your table is with a table runner. This red option from Harris Scarfe is perfect, with a beautiful deep red colour and felt material. It measures 13 X 150 cm.
05
Kip&Co Napkin Set
$85 from The Iconic
This fun set of four napkins from Kip&Co features festive Christmas designs on 100% French Flax Linen.
06
Country Road Haven Napkin Ring
$49.95 from The Iconic
Add a touch of elegance and gold to your table with these napkin rings from Country Road. Coming in a set of four with a polished metal finish, they will be sure to impress your guests.
07
Bread & Butter Santa Footed Cake Plate
$24.95 from Myer
If you have to serve cake at Christmas, why not serve it on Santa? This cake plate will certainly add a touch of cheer to any Christmas table setting. It measures 29 X 12.5cm.
08
Christmas Gravy Boat
$52.66 from Amazon
This beautiful Christmas tree gravy boat features a hand-painted design and high-quality ceramic material. It will be sure to impress your guests for many years to come!
09
Morgan & Finch Christmas block
$22.49 from Bed Bath & Table
Adding a touch of the Christmas spirit to the centre of your table can make all the difference!
10
Heritage Laguiole Sophistique Cutlery Set
$54.98 from Myer
This simple but tasteful cutlery set from Heritage will really wow your guests on Christmas day. There are 24 pieces in the set, which is made from stainless steel and comes in a beautiful ivory colour.