We have officially entered the month of December and that means the Christmas craze is all around us.

Advertisement

Kmart is an absolute godsend for those of us who tend to leave our Christmas shopping to the last minute, you’re bound to find everything from air fryers to pet supplies, to affordable beauty products at Australia’s favourite one-stop shop.

To help you prepare for the busy shopping season, we’ve listed Kmart’s Christmas opening hours for 2024 below.

Kmart has released its Christmas trading hours for 2024. (Credit: Getty)

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Advertisement

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – all stores closing at 6pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 5pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – all stores closing at 5pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 5pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): Mt Gambier, Mt Barker, Port Lincoln, Victor Harbour, Murray Bridge, Port Pirie, Rundle Mall, Whyalla, Berri, Port Augusta, and Kadina open (check website for local store times)

​

Advertisement

Kmart will be open across most stories during the holiday period. (Credit: Wikicommons)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): Most stores open (except Esperance)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times – most stores closing at 6pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): Most stores open (except Esperance)

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (8am to 7pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (9am to 6pm, except Alice Springs which closes at 7pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (check website for local store times)

WATCH NOW: Kmart tea towels made into a dress. Article continues after video.

Advertisement

Loading the player...

ACT

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (8am to 10pm)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2024): All stores open (8am to 8pm)

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Christmas Day (25 December 2024): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Additional PH (27 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2024): All stores open (check website for local store times)

New Year’s Day (1 January 2025): All stores open (check website for local store times)

Note: All trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Kmart store by visiting this link.

Advertisement