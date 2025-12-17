Festive trading hours 2025: Which stores are open on Christmas Day?

The holiday season is just around the corner, so you might be wondering where you can shop over the holidays.

Advertisement

Many retailers have reduced open hours over the Christmas period, so bear that in mind while making your plans!

So you don’t get caught out, we’ve put together all of the Christmas opening hours for you below.

Scroll on to find out exactly which stores will be open on Christmas Day.

Westfield will not open on Christmas Day, so get your last-minute buys on December 24. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Westfield

Westfield shopping centres will not be open on Christmas Day.

The retailer will shut their doors on December 25, but will be mostly open with varying trading hours over the rest of the holiday period.

Christmas Eve: Most Westfield centres will be open until 5pm or 6pm.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Stories will reopen at around 8pm as sales begin, and some stores will remain open until around 9pm.

New Year’s Eve: Opening hours will vary by store, so check online before you shop.

New Year’s Day: Warringah Mall will be the only Westfield centre in New South Wales that will open. Centres will also close in ACT and South Australia, with stores in other states opening with reduced hours.

Coles

All Coles stores will be closed on Christmas Day, so make sure you get all your groceries in on Christmas Eve!

Advertisement

Christmas Eve: All stores are open with varying opening hours.

Christmas Day: All stores around Australia will be closed.

Boxing Day: Most stores are open, check state-specific hours for more information.

New Year’s Eve: All stores are open with varying opening hours.

New Year’s Day: All stores are open with varying opening hours.

For more information, see all Coles’ state-specific Christmas opening hours here.

Coles opening hours will vary over the Christmas period. (Credit: Getty)

Woolworths

Woolworths stores all around Australia will also close on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: All Woolworths stores will be open.

Christmas Day: All Woolworths stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Stores in all territories will be open, apart from select branches in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

New Year’s Eve: All Woolworths stores will be open.

New Year’s Day: Stores in all territories will be open, apart from select branches in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

For more information about Woolworth’s state-specific Christmas trading hours, click here.

Advertisement

Kmart

Kmart will not open on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: Kmart will open with extended hours, with some stores open for 24 hours, including in NSW locations such as Penrith and Blacktown.

Christmas Day: All Kmart stores will remain closed.

Boxing Day: Kmart stores will open with extended hours, with select NSW stores trading for 24 hours.

New Year’s Eve: Opening hours will vary; check your local store for more information.

New Year’s Day: Kmart stores are expected to reopen at 8am. Check your local store for exact opening times.

Dan Murphy’s

Almost every store will be closed on Christmas Day, so make sure to get your Christmas buys in early!

Advertisement

Christmas Eve: Dan Murphy’s bottle shops will open as normal.

Christmas Day: All stores will be closed, apart from select stores in Victoria and Tasmania. Check online for more information.

Boxing Day: Dan Murphy’s stores will reopen as normal.

New Year’s Eve: Dan Murphy’s will be open until 9pm everywhere in Australia.

New Year’s Day: All stores will be open with varied trading hours.

For state-specific opening hours, click here for more information.

Bunnings Warehouse stores will open with varied hours over the holidays. (Credit: Getty)

Bunnings Warehouse

If you need any DIY gear for your Christmas presents, make sure to shop now before Bunnings Warehouse stores close.

Christmas Eve: Bunnings stores will open with varied trading hours.

Christmas Day: All Bunnings stores will be closed.

Boxing Day: Bunnings Warehouse stores will reopen with reduced trading hours.

New Year’s Eve: All stores will be open with varied trading hours.

New Year’s Day: Stories will be open under varied trading hours.

Bunnings Trade Centres will be closed from Christmas Day until January 5. Check the Bunnings website for more information.

Advertisement