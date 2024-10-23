  •  
Your guide to shopping Woolworths Christmas range

We can't wait to try this!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
woolworths christmas range 2024Woolworths

As everyone is getting ready for Christmas, Woolworths has unveiled its festive food collection, providing customers with all they need for an affordable festive feast.

Aussies will find new budget-friendly products on shelves and the return of some fan favourites. From mouthwatering mains, traditional pies and puddings and delicious desserts, there’s something for everyone!

Louis Eggar, Managing Director of Woolworth Food Company (retail) described this year’s festive food offerings as “great taste and value” to “take the pressure off preparing Chritmas lunch”

“For those who love to cook, our award-winning hams are back and we are working with our farmers and producers right across the country to make sure the best of Australian fruit and veg are in abundance for salads and side dishes. 

“And to make planning a little easier at such a busy time of year, we’ve created a range of Christmas menus to suit a variety of budgets so everyone can enjoy the festive season.”

Scroll on to view some of our favourites we’ll be shopping for from Woolworths this Christmas…

Woolworths Christmas 2024_Outdoor dining appetisers
(Credit: Woolworths)

Woolworths 2024 Entertaining and Nibbles Range

  • Thomas Dux Antipasti Meat Selection – available late November.
  • Woolworths Salmon Gravlax – available early November.
  • Gold Baked Brie with Cherry Glaze & Honey – available early December
Woolworths Christmas Hams range 2024
(Credit: Woolworths)

Woolworths 2024 Centre Of Plate Range

  • Woolworths Slow Cooked Pork Belly – available late November.
  • Gold Prosciutto Wrapped Turkey stuffed with creamy fetta, spinach and cranberry – available late November.
  • Gold Glaze ‘n bake Honey and Fig Ham – available from late October.
  • Macro Free Range Chicken Roast with Honey, Macadamia & Orange Stuffing – available mid December.
  • Woolworths RSPCA Turkey Breast Roast with Apple & Sultana Stuffing – available mid December
  • Woolworths Lobster Tails With Australian Garlic and Herb Butter – available mid November.
Woolworths Christmas 2024 desserts range
(Credit: Woolworths)

Woolworths 2024 Christmas Desserts Range

  • Festive Lamington Selection – available at the end of October.
  • Woolworths Biscoff Trifle – available end of November.
  • Woolworths Baileys Flavoured Pavlovas – available end of October.
  • Woolworths Choc-Hazelnut Reindeer Tarts – available end of October.
  • Gold Fruit Mince Pies with Apple Brandy – available at the end of October

Be spoilt for choice and shop the Coles Christmas range here and the ALDI Christmas range here.

View the full Christmas range on offer from Woolworths here

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist

