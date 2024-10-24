Woolworths is doing all they can to help Australians this festive season… This is how you can have a Christmas feast for under $100.
“For those who love to cook, our award-winning hams are back and we are working with our farmers and producers right across the country to make sure the best of Australian fruit and veg are in abundance for salads and side dishes,” Louis Eggar, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company (Retail) said.
“It’s not Christmas without dessert and we’re taking our Gold Fruit Mince Pies to a whole new level this year, featuring butter shortcrust pastry filled with plump Australian vine fruits and apples and infused with Willie Smith’s Tasmanian Apple Brandy.
Woolies has released a variety of Christmas menus for you to pick from this year! From classic value to festive favourites, there’s a curated menu for all households.
They’ve helped us all out by doing all the work… all we need to do is shop. Check out Woolworths Christmas feasts under $100 below.
Under $75 Classic Value
Serves up to six people.
- TO START
- Gourmet Cheese and Olive Platter
- FOR MAIN
- Succulent Pork Shoulder Roast with sweet apple sauce
- FOR DESSERT
- Pavlova topped with berries and cream
Under $100 Aussie Classic
Serves up to eight people.
- TO START
- Thomas Dux antipasto, featuring cheeses and artisan meats
- FOR MAIN
- Glazed Half Leg Ham with fresh salads and roasted potatoes
- FOR DESSERT
- Classic Pavlova adorned with mango, passionfruit, and cream
Under $100 Traditional Taster
Serves up to eight people.
- TO START
- Arancini + Mozzarella Balls, with cheddar cheese, soppressa and crackers
- FOR MAIN
- Seasoned Festive Family Roast Chickens, carrots, pumpkin and broccoli
- FOR DESSERT
- A choice of Christmas Pudding with custard or Iced Fruit Cake with vanilla custard
Under $100 Festive Favourites
Serves up to eight people.
- TO START
- Sticky Glazed Chicken Portions, Truffle Polenta Chips and Garlic Aioli
- FOR MAIN
- Pork Shoulder Roast with apple sauce accompanied by classic sides like carrots, potatoes and beans
- FOR DESSERT
- Classic Berry Trifle and Chocolate Rum Balls
