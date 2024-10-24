  •  
How to have a Christmas feast for under $100 at Woolworths

Catering for every budget and every taste bud!
Woolworths

Woolworths is doing all they can to help Australians this festive season… This is how you can have a Christmas feast for under $100.

“For those who love to cook, our award-winning hams are back and we are working with our farmers and producers right across the country to make sure the best of Australian fruit and veg are in abundance for salads and side dishes,” Louis Eggar, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company (Retail) said.

“It’s not Christmas without dessert and we’re taking our Gold Fruit Mince Pies to a whole new level this year, featuring butter shortcrust pastry filled with plump Australian vine fruits and apples and infused with Willie Smith’s Tasmanian Apple Brandy.

Woolies has released a variety of Christmas menus for you to pick from this year! From classic value to festive favourites, there’s a curated menu for all households.

They’ve helped us all out by doing all the work… all we need to do is shop. Check out Woolworths Christmas feasts under $100 below. 

Woolworths Christmas 2024 75 dollar menu
(Credits: Woolworths)

Under $75 Classic Value

Serves up to six people.

  • TO START
    • Gourmet Cheese and Olive Platter
  • FOR MAIN
    • Succulent Pork Shoulder Roast with sweet apple sauce
  • FOR DESSERT
    • Pavlova topped with berries and cream
Woolworths Christmas 2024 100 dollar menu
(Credit: Woolworths)

Under $100 Aussie Classic

Serves up to eight people.

  • TO START
    • Thomas Dux antipasto, featuring cheeses and artisan meats
  • FOR MAIN
    • Glazed Half Leg Ham with fresh salads and roasted potatoes
  • FOR DESSERT
    • Classic Pavlova adorned with mango, passionfruit, and cream
Woolworths Christmas 2024_Outdoor dining appetisers
(Credits: Woolworths)

Under $100 Traditional Taster

Serves up to eight people.

  • TO START
    • Arancini + Mozzarella Balls, with cheddar cheese, soppressa and crackers
  • FOR MAIN
    • Seasoned Festive Family Roast Chickens, carrots, pumpkin and broccoli
  • FOR DESSERT
    • A choice of Christmas Pudding with custard or Iced Fruit Cake with vanilla custard
    Woolworths Christmas Hams range 2024
    (Credits: Woolworths)

    Under $100 Festive Favourites

    Serves up to eight people.

    • TO START
      • Sticky Glazed Chicken Portions, Truffle Polenta Chips and Garlic Aioli
    • FOR MAIN
      • Pork Shoulder Roast with apple sauce accompanied by classic sides like carrots, potatoes and beans
    • FOR DESSERT
      • Classic Berry Trifle and Chocolate Rum Balls

    Be spoilt for choice and shop the Coles Christmas range here and the ALDI Christmas range here.

    View the full Christmas range on offer from Woolworths here

    Journalist

