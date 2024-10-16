We’ve rounded up the best Christmas bubbles for under $30

The holiday season is right around the corner and some are already beginning to stress about Christmas gifts, what food to whip up for the special day, and most importantly, what bubbles to serve.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect sparkling wine to enjoy with your festive meal or toasting to good cheer, the right bubbles are sure to elevate your Christmas celebration.
With a wide range of options available, finding a bubbles that’s both delightful and affordable can be quite a challenge…
We’ve curated a selection of sparkling wines that make for the perfect Christmas Day bubbles that will add a touch of elegance to your Christmas festivities. What’s more? Each bottle is under $30!
From crisp, refreshing Proseccos to rich, aromatic Cuvees, these choices are sure to impress your guests and make your holiday gathering truly memorable.
The best sparkling wine under $30 to serve on Christmas Day
01
Ovation Brut Cuvee
from $20 (was $32) at Liquorland
Available at:
- $20 from Liquorland
- $20 from Vintage Cellars
02
Chandon Garden Spritz
from $27 (was $34) at Liquorland
Available at:
- $27 from Liquorland
- $27 from Vintage Cellars
- $27 from First Choice Liquor
03
Grant Burge Pinot Noir Chardonnay
from $20 (was $27) at BWS
Available at:
- $20 from BWS
- $27 from Liquorland
04
De Bortoli Prosecco
from $15 (was $20) at First Choice Liquor
Available at:
- $15 from First Choice Liquor
- $20 from Liquorland
- $20 from BWS
05
Chandon NV Sparkling Brut
from $27 (was $35) at Liquorland
Available at:
- $27 from Liquorland
- $27 from First Choice Liquor
07
Zonzo Estate Zoncello Limoncello Spritz
from $22 (was $26) at BWS
Available at:
- $22 from BWS
- $25 from First Choice Liquor
08
Sensi Prosecco DOC 18K Gold
from $20 (was $27) at First Choice Liquor
Available at:
- $20 from First Choice Liquor
- $27 from Vintage Cellars
- $28 from Liquorland
09
Cave de Lugny Cremant Blanc de Blancs
from $22 (was $30) at First Choice Liquor
Available at:
- $22 from First Choice Liquor
- $22 from Liquorland
- $22 from Vintage Cellars
10
Joseph Perrier Cuvée Royale Champagne Vintage
from $45 (was $98) at BWS
If you’re willing to go slightly over budget for a Champagne, BWS has taken $53 off the original price of the Joseph PerrierCuvée Royale Champagne Vintage. It’s time to stock up before they run out!
Available at:
- $45 from BWS