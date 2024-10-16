We’ve rounded up the best Christmas bubbles for under $30

The holiday season is right around the corner and some are already beginning to stress about Christmas gifts, what food to whip up for the special day, and most importantly, what bubbles to serve.



Whether you’re looking for the perfect sparkling wine to enjoy with your festive meal or toasting to good cheer, the right bubbles are sure to elevate your Christmas celebration.

With a wide range of options available, finding a bubbles that’s both delightful and affordable can be quite a challenge…

We’ve curated a selection of sparkling wines that make for the perfect Christmas Day bubbles that will add a touch of elegance to your Christmas festivities. What’s more? Each bottle is under $30!



From crisp, refreshing Proseccos to rich, aromatic Cuvees, these choices are sure to impress your guests and make your holiday gathering truly memorable.

The best sparkling wine under $30 to serve on Christmas Day

01 Ovation Brut Cuvee from $20 (was $32) at Liquorland

$20 from Vintage Cellars

03 Grant Burge Pinot Noir Chardonnay from $20 (was $27) at BWS

$27 from Liquorland

05 Chandon NV Sparkling Brut from $27 (was $35) at Liquorland

$27 from First Choice Liquor

06 Belvino Rose Prosecco from $21 (was $25) at BWS

10 Joseph Perrier Cuvée Royale Champagne Vintage from $45 (was $98) at BWS If you're willing to go slightly over budget for a Champagne, BWS has taken $53 off the original price of the Joseph PerrierCuvée Royale Champagne Vintage. It's time to stock up before they run out!

