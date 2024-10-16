  •  
We’ve rounded up the best Christmas bubbles for under $30

Cheers to that!
The holiday season is right around the corner and some are already beginning to stress about Christmas gifts, what food to whip up for the special day, and most importantly, what bubbles to serve.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect sparkling wine to enjoy with your festive meal or toasting to good cheer, the right bubbles are sure to elevate your Christmas celebration.

With a wide range of options available, finding a bubbles that’s both delightful and affordable can be quite a challenge…

We’ve curated a selection of sparkling wines that make for the perfect Christmas Day bubbles that will add a touch of elegance to your Christmas festivities. What’s more? Each bottle is under $30!

From crisp, refreshing Proseccos to rich, aromatic Cuvees, these choices are sure to impress your guests and make your holiday gathering truly memorable.

The best sparkling wine under $30 to serve on Christmas Day

Ovation Brut Cuvee

from $20 (was $32) at Liquorland

Chandon Garden Spritz

from $27 (was $34) at Liquorland

Grant Burge Pinot Noir Chardonnay

from $20 (was $27) at BWS

De Bortoli Prosecco

from $15 (was $20) at First Choice Liquor

Chandon NV Sparkling Brut

from $27 (was $35) at Liquorland

Belvino Rose Prosecco

from $21 (was $25) at BWS

Zonzo Estate Zoncello Limoncello Spritz

from $22 (was $26) at BWS

Sensi Prosecco DOC 18K Gold

from $20 (was $27) at First Choice Liquor

Cave de Lugny Cremant Blanc de Blancs

from $22 (was $30) at First Choice Liquor

Joseph Perrier Cuvée Royale Champagne Vintage

from $45 (was $98) at BWS

If you’re willing to go slightly over budget for a Champagne, BWS has taken $53 off the original price of the Joseph PerrierCuvée Royale Champagne Vintage. It’s time to stock up before they run out!

