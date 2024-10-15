Coles has released its 2024 Christmas range and with over 400 Own Brand products and exclusive specialty drinks. It’s safe to say this year they have gone above and beyond to make our Christmas the best one yet.

For the second year in a row, Coles is offering their collectable range by Aussie chef legend Curtis Stone, available exclusively at Coles supermarkets.

From seafood, canapes and entertaining platters to desserts, decoration and gifts, Coles has everything to help their customers enjoy their Christmas.

“I’ve always believed the best dishes start with the finest and freshest ingredients, and this year’s Coles Christmas range is no exception. Coles has gone to great lengths this year to take the guesswork out of the Christmas menu to make sure everyone can plate up a delicious and affordable meal,” said Curtis.

“Some of the favourite dessert options on the menu this year from Coles are the classic Christmas Star Top Fruit Mince Pies, the Coles Festive Toffe, Date and Ginger Pudding and the Coles Christmas Burnt Butter Pecan Ice Cream, which have been curated by our amazing product developers.”

Keep reading to see the full Coles Christmas range for 2024:

(Credit: Coles)

Coles Entertaining and Canapes range Christmas 2024

Reindeer Bao Buns . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Finest Triple-Smoked Ham & Three Cheese Croquettes . Available now.

. Available now. Welsh Rarebit Cheese Bake . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Fig, Parmesan and Cheddar Bites . Available now.

. Available now. Salted Caramel Pecans . Available from mid-October.

. Available from mid-October. Coles Finest Scandinavian Dill Cured Salmon . Available from mid-October.

. Available from mid-October. Coles Finest Scandinavian Double Smoked Salmon. Available from mid-October.

(Credit: Coles)

Coles Centre of Plate range Christmas 2024

Rib Rack Crackling Pork Roast . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Coles Christmas hams. Available from late October.

Available from late October. Coles Finest Free-Range RSPCA Turkey Roast . Available from mid-December.

. Available from mid-December. Coles Finest Balsamic and Rosemary Porchetta . Available now.

. Available now. Nature’s Kitchen Vegetable Wellington . Available now.

. Available now. Nature’s Kitchen Entertaining Roast . Available from mid-October.

. Available from mid-October. Coles Festive Gnocchi. Available now.

(Credit: Coles)

Coles Dessert range Christmas 2024

Coles Finest Tropical Fruit Buche . Available from mid-November.

. Available from mid-November. Coles Ginger, Date & Toffee Pudding . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Finest Christmas Fruit Mince Pie Flavoured Milk Chocolate Block . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Luxury Sicilian Lemon Sponge Pudding . Available from late October.

. Available from late October. Salted Caramel and Chocolate Star Cake . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Spiced Rum & Fig and Burnt Butter & Pecan Ice Creams . Available now.

and . Available now. Coles Finest Lime, Berry & Coconut Sorbet Tree . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Coles Festive Mini Fruit Mince Pies . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Christmas Apple & Rhubarb Pie . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Christmas Apricot & Peach Pies . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Brandy Snaps & Baskets . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Finest Hand Decorated Layered Peach Sponge Cake. Available from late November.

(Credit: Coles)

Coles Grocery Christmas 2024

Christmas Cookie Tins . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Finest Shortbread Tins . Available now.

. Available now. Dark Chocolate Mint Thins . Available now.

. Available now. Chocolate Dessert Collection Gift Box . Available from early November.

. Available from early November. Summer Santa biscuit . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Candy Canes . Available now.

. Available now. Coles Christmas Party Mix Gummies Value Pack. Available now.

(Credit: Coles)

Coles Drink range Christmas 2024

The Crafty Punter Clare Valley Riesling

Ovation Brut Cuvée

Bijou Terre de Providence Pinot Noir

Aperol & Postcard Prosecco Spritz Pack

Mayfair Pink Gin Gift Pack

Henri Laurent Champagne NV

Champagne Charles Mignon Reserve

Canard Duchêne Brut NV Champagne Gift Box

Champagne Charpentier Tradition Brut NV

Baileys Australian Rivermint Chocolate Liqueur

Unbound Australian Whisky

Loch Lomond Original Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Tinnies Pub Classics