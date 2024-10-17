ALDI Australia has officially launched its 2024 Christmas Seafood Selection, available in store from October 23.

Prices start from as low as $3.99, so you’ll have to be quick.

With a wide selection of seafood from prawns, lobster tails, salmon, and more, you can expect to find everything you need for the ULTIMATE Christmas spread.

Familiar favourites are back for another year with Specially Selected Lobster Tails with Garlic Butter Glaze for just $34.99 for a 2pk, Specially Selected Large Australian Tiger Prawns for just $26.99/kg, and Specially Selected Salmon Wellington for $15.99.

However, ALDI also has a range of new seafood options which are both delicious and affordable!

“We’ve added the brand-new Christmas Favourites range to the freezer aisle this year to offer even more affordable options for those looking to entertain on a budget. The Christmas Favourites Filo Prawn Rolls are perfect for party finger food or a light entre, while the Christmas Favourites Fish Wellington is a real crowd pleaser as a filling main course dish,” ALDI Australia’s Shopping Expert, Kylie Warnke said.



“Our returning Specially Selected range has welcomed some top tier items this year, and my personal favourites are the Specially Selected Split Rock Lobster and of course the Specially Selected Scallop and Champagne Bisque Gratin. These are super quick to prepare but look so impressive and taste amazing too.”

Keep reading to see the full ALDI Christmas range for 2024:

ALDI’S 2024 Christmas Seafood Range

Christmas Favourites Prawn Balls 180g ($3.99)

Christmas Favourites Filo Prawn Rolls 250g ($3.99)

Christmas Favourites Fish Wellington 500g ($9.99)

Specially Selected Lobster Thermidor Croquettes 260g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Mature Cheese and Onion Croquettes 260g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Split Rock Lobster 450g – 2pk ($29.99)

Specially Selected Scallop & Champagne Gratin 300g – 2pk ($9.99)

Specially Selected Scallop & Prawn Bisque Gratin 300g – 2pk ($9.99)

Specially Selected Croissant Prawn Puffs 210g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Festive Prawn Selection 192g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Deluxe Prawn Selection 166g ($4.99)

Specially Selected Premium Lobster Tails 2pk/380g ($34.99)

Specially Selected Large Australian Tiger Prawns 1kg ($26.99)

Specially Selected Atlantic Salmon Side 700g ($22.99)

Specially Selected Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Puff Pastry Canapes 240g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Premium Extra Large Scallops with Maple Flavoured Bacon, 6pk/270g ($14.99)

Specially Selected Premium Lobster Puff Pastry Canapés 8pk/240g ($6.99)

Specially Selected Garlic & Herb Butterflied Prawns 400g ($12.99)

Specially Selected Salmon Wellington with Cheese and Dill Sauce 700g ($15.99)

