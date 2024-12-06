From planning your Christmas feast to trying to find the perfect outfit, the weather changes everything.

While the Christmas day weather tends to be toasty across most of Australia, there have definitely been a few years where it’s been colder than most of us would have liked.

To help you plan as much as possible, we’ve found what the weather forecast is for each of Australia’s capital cities on Christmas day.

Weather doesn’t matter when you’re celebrating with friends and family! (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

The current forecast is for a top of 24 degrees with no possibility of thunderstorms, but a slight chance of rain. It will unfortunately be a cloudy and humid day, according to AccuWeather’s forecasts.

At night, temperatures will drop down to 19 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Sydney.

Brisbane

AccuWeather is predicting a warm Christmas day in Brisbane which will be less humid and reach highs of 30 degrees.

However, there will be considerable cloudiness and a 25% chance of rain. At night, temperatures will drop to 22 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Brisbane.

The Aussie Christmas ‘snowman.” (Credit: Getty)

Melbourne

Melbourne is looking to have a sunny day this Christmas, albeit slightly cooler with highs of 22 degrees. There will also be a lower chance of rain with only 10% and no possibility of thunderstorms.

At night it will be cooler still with temperatures dropping to 12 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Melbourne.

Adelaide

It’s going to be a beautiful Christmas Day in Adelaide. AccuWeather is predicting highs of 24 degrees with plenty of sunshine, although there is a 20% chance of rain.

However, at night temperatures will drop to a cool 14 degrees so enjoy the warmth while you can!

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Adelaide.

Canberra

Canberra is set to have a sunny but cool Christmas day, with temperatures topping 23 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

At night, temperatures will drop as low as 9 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Canberra.

Hobart

Christmas Day 2024 in Hobart is going to be cool but partly sunny, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures will reach 18 degrees but feel as warm as 23 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of rain.

In the evening, it will drop to a low of 10 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Hobart.

No matter the weather, nothing can put a damper on the festivities! (Credit: Getty)

Perth

AccuWeather is predicting a beautiful day for Perth, with temperatures setting to hit 29 degrees during the day.

While it will be cloudy to start, sunny skies are due to break during the day.

There is a 20% chance of rain, however, and at night temperatures will get as low as 15 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Perth.

Darwin

Christmas Day 2024 in Darwin is set to be a scorcher!

AccuWeather is predicting temperature highs of 33 degrees, however, it may feel as hot as 38 degrees. There will be morning showers and also a thunderstorm.



At night it will drop to 25 degrees, but feel as hot as 30 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Darwin.