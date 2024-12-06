  •  
Advertisement
Home Christmas

Here’s what the weather will be like on Christmas Day this year

In the pool or under a brolly?
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
elizabeth barry

From planning your Christmas feast to trying to find the perfect outfit, the weather changes everything.

Advertisement

While the Christmas day weather tends to be toasty across most of Australia, there have definitely been a few years where it’s been colder than most of us would have liked.

To help you plan as much as possible, we’ve found what the weather forecast is for each of Australia’s capital cities on Christmas day.

christmas-day-weather-australia
Weather doesn’t matter when you’re celebrating with friends and family! (Credit: Getty)

Sydney

The current forecast is for a top of 24 degrees with no possibility of thunderstorms, but a slight chance of rain. It will unfortunately be a cloudy and humid day, according to AccuWeather’s forecasts.

Advertisement

At night, temperatures will drop down to 19 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Sydney.

Brisbane

AccuWeather is predicting a warm Christmas day in Brisbane which will be less humid and reach highs of 30 degrees.

However, there will be considerable cloudiness and a 25% chance of rain. At night, temperatures will drop to 22 degrees.

Advertisement

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Brisbane.

christmas-day-weather-australia
The Aussie Christmas ‘snowman.” (Credit: Getty)

Melbourne

Melbourne is looking to have a sunny day this Christmas, albeit slightly cooler with highs of 22 degrees. There will also be a lower chance of rain with only 10% and no possibility of thunderstorms.

At night it will be cooler still with temperatures dropping to 12 degrees.

Advertisement

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Melbourne.

Adelaide

It’s going to be a beautiful Christmas Day in Adelaide. AccuWeather is predicting highs of 24 degrees with plenty of sunshine, although there is a 20% chance of rain.

However, at night temperatures will drop to a cool 14 degrees so enjoy the warmth while you can!

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Adelaide. 

Advertisement

Canberra

Canberra is set to have a sunny but cool Christmas day, with temperatures topping 23 degrees and a 10% chance of rain.

At night, temperatures will drop as low as 9 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Canberra.

Hobart

Christmas Day 2024 in Hobart is going to be cool but partly sunny, according to AccuWeather.

Advertisement

Temperatures will reach 18 degrees but feel as warm as 23 degrees. There will be a 20% chance of rain.

In the evening, it will drop to a low of 10 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Hobart.

christmas australia tree
No matter the weather, nothing can put a damper on the festivities! (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

Perth

AccuWeather is predicting a beautiful day for Perth, with temperatures setting to hit 29 degrees during the day.

While it will be cloudy to start, sunny skies are due to break during the day.

There is a 20% chance of rain, however, and at night temperatures will get as low as 15 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Perth.

Advertisement

Darwin

Christmas Day 2024 in Darwin is set to be a scorcher!

AccuWeather is predicting temperature highs of 33 degrees, however, it may feel as hot as 38 degrees. There will be morning showers and also a thunderstorm.

At night it will drop to 25 degrees, but feel as hot as 30 degrees.

Check the latest weather predictions for Christmas Day in Darwin.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

elizabeth barry
Elizabeth Barry

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement