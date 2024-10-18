The ready-to-go Christmas Day desserts we are obsessing over

Whether your family enjoys indulging in some fresh seafood, a succulent pork roast or a turkey come Christmas Day, there’s no doubt that it’s what comes after the main meal that matters most.

If you’re like us, your eyes are often bigger than your stomach when it comes to dessert – and the silly season is no exception.

From the sweet Sicilian lemon sponge pudding to rich Belgian chocolate and a fruit mince pie flavoured milk chocolate block filled with candied orange and festive spices, Coles has launched a delectable new line of desserts, created with festive fun in mind.

The Coles Finest Luxury Sicilian Lemon Pudding is one of several new additions to Coles’ Christmas dessert range in 2024. (Credit: Coles)

So what other products are on offer as part of the budget-friendly Coles Christmas dessert range?

There’s the Coles Finest Tropical Fruit Buche – a log cake with layers of light sponge, white chocolate, and lime crunch, and a mango passionfruit compote with mango and pineapple cubes, all wrapped in a tropical fruit mousse.

Or if you are looking for something less fruity, why not try the Coles Toffee, Date, and Ginger Pudding that offers a festive twist on a classic with the perfect blend of ginger, dates, and finger-licking good oozing toffee sauce?

For a sweet treat that’s a little lighter, festive-shaped cookies, candy canes, deliciously buttery shortbread, mint thins, and the bestselling Dessert Collection Gift Box are also on offer – giving everyone the chance to be a little indulgent, regardless of their tastebuds.

You can never go wrong with a pavlova come Christmas. (Credit: Coles)

Speaking with New Idea, Coles Ambassador and Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone said the Coles 2024 Christmas range had something for everyone, especially the desserts of which he had more than a few favourites.

“Some of my favourite dessert options on the menu this year from Coles are the classic Christmas Star Top Fruit Mince Pies, the Coles Festive Toffee, Date and Ginger Pudding and the Coles Christmas Burnt Pecan Ice Cream, which have been curated by our amazing product developers.”

While we are currently obsessing over the Lime, Berry & Coconut Sorbet Tree, which sees three refreshing layers of lime, strawberry and coconut sorbet made with a blend of real fruit purees and juice, shaped in a Christmas tree – we don’t blame you if you have multiple Coles dessert dishes in mind for entertaining your loved ones.

Whether it’s with a mince, apple and rhubarb, apricot and peach or a simple fruit mince pie, brand snaps, trusty pavlova or the Hand Decorated Layered Peach Sponge Cake – we hope you have an indulgent Christmas!

