Everyone gets crackling with this Rib Rack Pork Roast from Coles

Forget the presents or the time with family and friends, it is the oh-so-crispy fatty skin (also known as crackling) from your pork roast that is the best part of Christmas.

If you, like the scores of Aussies who cook a pork roast each and every year on December 25 find yourself wishing there was more crackling to horde for yourself, or share around – you are in luck!

It’s safe to say this pork roast will be a bestseller. (Credit: Coles)

Alongside more than 400 Own Brand products launched this year at Coles supermarkets nationwide, the grocer has also released a brand-new easy-to-prepare Rib Rack Crackling Pork Roast that guarantees a slice of crackling, aka heaven, in each and every serving.

Featuring the flavours of rich mountain ash smoke that coat succulent pork ribs, it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser this festive season that will leave everyone at the table with their fair share.

And the best part is, it’s easy to prepare!

If pork isn’t for you, why not try a Christmas ham? (Credit: Coles)

Speaking with New Idea about the innovative new product, Coles Chief Executive Officer Leah Weckert said the Rib Rack Pork Roast and the Christmas range, in general, were created with cost and accessibility in mind.

“We understand that this year has been challenging for many Aussie families, and we want to make sure our festive range is not only truly delicious but also easy to prepare and affordable so our customers can focus on what matters most – creating special moments with family and friends.”

If you are interested in trying the Rib Rack Pork Roast for yourself, it is available to purchase now in Coles supermarkets across Australia or online here.