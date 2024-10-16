These Reindeer Pork Bao Buns will be the cutest festive treat on the menu!

Following the release of Coles’ 2024 Christmas Range, we have scoured through the many items to find and have found what we believe to be the cutest item on the menu!

This year Coles has introduced a delightful surprise… Reindeer Pork Bao Buns.



There’s no denying Pork Bao Buns are a fan-favourite at any gathering, however, combining traditional flavours with a festive twist, these bao buns are set to be the hit of your Christmas feast.

These Reindeer Bao Buns will be the star of the show! (Credit: Coles)

What’s in the Reindeer Pork Bao Buns?

The Reindeer Bao Buns are filled with a medley of vegetables and mushrooms mixed through a hoisin sauce. Yum!



ALLERGY ADVICE: Contains wheat, gluten, sesame soy May contain egg, milk, peanut.

How do I prepare the bao buns?

The bao buns are super easy to prepare, making them perfect for Christmas Day when there is already enough going on.

Simply steam or microwave them as directed on the packaging, and they’re ready to serve in minutes. Talk about fuss-free!

(Credit: Coles)

What can I pair them with?

The Reindeer Pork Bao Buns from Coles make for a perfect entree to mix up the menu a little bit.



If you’re looking to elevate your bao bun experience, consider serving them with a selection of dipping sauces such as sweet chilli, soy sauce or hoisin.



If you want to serve the bun as a complete meal, you can plate them up with a side salad or a serving of steamed vegetables.

Where can I find them?

You can purchase the Reindeer Pork Bao Buns exclusively at Coles Supermarkets. Even though they’re part of the festive range, you can get your hands on them right now!



The buns can be found in the frozen section and retail for just $7 for a pack of six.

