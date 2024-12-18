They may be known as the self-dubbed “fresh food people”, but supermarket giant Woolworths can now add “Christmas wrapping extraordinaire’s” to their resume thanks to a nifty new design on their recyclable shopping bags.

After phasing out single-use plastic bags for good way back in 2018, and commencing their phasing out of reusable plastic bags in April 2023, shoppers now only have the option of purchasing a paper-based bag for 25 cents or a reusable tote to carry their shopping home in.

And now, just in time for Christmas, the paper bags have been given a festive re-design that allows them to have a new lease on life – as gift wrapping paper!

A creative (and cheap) way to wrap Christmas presents. (Credit: TikTok)

With clear-cutting outlines on the paper bags, shoppers can easily change the paper from a simple grocery bag to wrapping paper – the handles of the bags are even able to be easily converted into festive bows.

TikTok user @amelialiddysudbury shared just how easy it was to re-use the paper shopping bag and convert it into festive theme gift-wrapping paper in a video shared with her almost 129,000 followers.

The finished product. (Credit: TikTok)

“I think it’s fair enough that people are critical of the big supermarket chains but when they put in an initiative like this one, you’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. This is clever!” she narrated the video as she cut open the bag.

“The only part of the bag that is thrown away is this base. You can even repurpose these [the handles] into a little ribbon,” she added as she started wrapping a present.

Quick, easy, cheap, and sustainable – what’s not to love?