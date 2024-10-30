Woolworths to sell Biscoff Trifle this Christmas

There’s no doubt about it that the silly season is the best time of the year.

Advertisement

From well-deserved time spent with friends and family, to indulging in your favourite glass of bubbles and a delectable Christmas spread, the festivity certainly leaves our hearts (and tummies) full.

And now, Woolworths has added some extra cheer to the Christmas celebrations of Aussies everywhere with the introduction of a brand new Biscoff Trifle to supermarket shelves.

Delicious is an understatement. (Credit: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths)

Available to shop in-store and online from late November, the Biscoff Trifle is sure to be a bestseller this Christmas, combining the iconic caramelised flavours of Biscoff shortcrust biscuits with the iconic Christmas dessert.

Advertisement

The new trifle features several layers of delicious Biscoff-flavoured custard, whipped cream, and vanilla sponge, and is topped with Biscoff biscuit crumble – what’s not to love?

While officially the ready-to-go 1.2kg Biscoff Trifle serves 14, we certainly wouldn’t blame you for having more than your fair share if your Christmas gathering is smaller.

Another Aussie Christmas dessert staple. (Credit: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths)

It’s not the only new product joining Woolworths’ festive food collection for 2024, with the supermarket giant introducing a Macro Chicken Roast with Honey, Macadamia and Orange stuffing, Salmon Gravlax and Fruit Mince Pies with Apple Brandy.

Advertisement

They are also bringing back the beloved Gold Davidson Plum and Gin Tarts, as well as the Pavlova Wreath with Daintree Vanilla.

Overall, there are more than 100 specially curated products joining the Christmas line-up for this year, all designed to have a distinctively Australian feel.

The Woolworths Chrismas dessert range. (Credit: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths)

“The team has really thought of everything this year, not only is it about great taste and value, [but] we also want to take the pressure off preparing the Christmas lunch, Louis Eggar, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company (Retail) shared with media recently.

Advertisement

“It’s not Christmas without dessert and we’re taking our Gold Fruit Mince Pies to a whole new level this year, featuring butter shortcut pastry filled with plump Australian vine fruits and apples and infused with Willie Smith’s Tasmanian Apple Brandy.”

“The Gold Pavlova Wreath is back with Daintree vanilla and Australia honey roasted macadamias feature in the Gold White Chocolate & Macadamia Pudding.”

Find out how you can have a Christmas feast for under $100 at Woolworths here.