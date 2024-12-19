Stocking stuffer ideas for every budget this Christmas

If you are looking for good ideas for stocking stuffers this Christmas, you are in the right place!
While it can often be difficult to find stocking fillers and stocking stuffers, especially for adults, it doesn’t need to be a stress-inducing experience at your local shopping centre.
In fact, we’ve made finding Christmas stocking fillers easier than ever with our handy guide. With options for every interest and budget, we’ve done all the hard work so you can simply shop online, and enjoy speedy delivery to your front door before December 25.
Happy shopping!
Best Stocking Stuff Ideas in 2024:
The latest edition of New Idea magazine
$5.99 from Magshop
Every copy of New Idea is filled to the brim with exclusive content and great value – everything from royal and celebrity news, exclusive sit-downs with the stars, recipes, puzzles, fashion, health and wellness, gardening, and much more.
While the latest edition of the weekly magazine is a great stocking stuffer, a subscription is also a fabulous gifting option this Christmas!
Geo Sculptural Soy Wax Candle
$25.00 from Hardtofind
Form meets function in this aesthetically pleasing sculptural candle that will elevate any space you place it in. Meticulously handcrafted to evoke elegance and charm, this soy wax unscented candle serves not only as a source of light but as a statement piece in the home of its recipient.
Dogs Are My Therapy Cap
$53.45 from Barx and Boo
This one is for all the stylish dog mums and dads of Australia!
Set on a gorgeous orange hue with white lettering, this smart casual cap is both sun-safe and a heartwarming way to pay homage to all the furry friends in the recipient of this gift’s life.
Personalised ‘Initials’ Bottle Opener
$39.99 from Lottie & Liv
Whether you have a fully stocked at-home bar complete with wine fridges, cocktail shakers, and more, or simply store your tipples of choice in the pantry, everyone needs a bottle opener they can rely on.
Enter this bottle opener from boutique brand Lottie & Liv that is made from stainless steel, and features a rustic leatherette covering.
The best part? You can get this bottle opener professionally personalised in a gold finish for no extra cost…now that’s a thoughtful stocking stuffer!
Red Balloon Gift Voucher
Choose your amount
Instead of a physical stocking stuffer, why not gift your loved one an experience they’ll remember for a lifetime?
As Australia’s premier experiences provider, Red Balloon offers thousands of experiences to Aussies every year – and you can treat that special someone to one of these with a gift voucher that you set the amount on.
The best part? If they can’t decide what to use it on straight away that’s okay! Each gift voucher has an expiry date of five years from the original date of purchase.
Aunt Vic’s Hot Sauce
$19.00 from Red Gum BBQ
This hot sauce might be small, but it sure packs a punch!
Designed for heat aficionados everywhere, this spicy tangy tabasco-style hot sauce hails from Savannah, Georgia, and has the perfect combination of vinegar, peppers, and salt….DELICIOUS!
Sorrento Retreat Diffuser 200ml
$27.99 from Adairs
Think of this reed diffuser as your very own sunshine in a bottle. It doesn’t just look pretty thanks to its coconut and glass bottle, but also smells divine!
Available in Lemongrass & Ginger, Coconut & Lime, and Coconut & Elderflower, there’s plenty of options to choose from when selecting this as a stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift for that special someone.
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$55.00 from The Iconic
Available in a range of colours, this luxurious pure silk sleep mask is the ultimate indulgence.
Designed for those who value a good night’s sleep, this is a stocking stuffer that will leave you jealous you didn’t buy one for yourself!
Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan Christmas Bon Bon
$19.95 from Myer
Bestselling lifestyle brand Glasshouse Fragrances has shrunk down some of its most popular items into a stocking-sized gift set that features a 50ml Body Lotion and 5ml Eau de Parfum.
With notes of saffron and blackcurrant on the top, rose, jasmine, ambergris in the middle and moss, dry amber and musk at the base, this delightful set offers luxury at an affordable price point, and is a great introduction to the Midnight in Milan fragrance range from Glasshouse.
Allen’s Personalised Bon Bon 185g
$9.99 from Myer
It wouldn’t be a Christmas stocking without a sweet treat!
For less than $10, get the chocolate lover in your life a personalised KitKat Bon Bon with their name on it.
Each KitKat Bon Bon includes a packet of Allen’s Sherbies & Milo Chews and Allen’s Frogs Alive as well as three KitKat crunchy wafer bars – YUM!
Revlon Facial Roller
$22.95 at Myer
This affordable facial roller is a must-try at-home solution to help soothe skin and reduce the appearance of puffiness.
Made from real jade stone that has a natural cooling effect, this handy little roller is a thoughtful addition to any stocking going to those who are passionate about skincare.
Lafitte Quokka Socks (Various Colours)
$19.95 from Lafitte
Quokka socks – need we say more?
Whether your loved one is an animal lover, loves cute things or just needs to upgrade their sock wardrobe, these adorable socks are the perfect fit!