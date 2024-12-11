It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Christmas!
While giving and receiving presents certainly does make us all feel merry, it’s important to remember that if you’ve ordered something online, or are sending your Christmas cards and presents via mail, they do have to be posted by specific dates to ensure they arrive before the big day.
Thankfully, all key posting dates have been announced…but they’re closer than you think; so if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, get cracking! (If you need help, check out our Christmas gift guide…)
Australia Post International Christmas cut-off dates
Unfortunately, if you are reading this, the Christmas cut-off for international deliveries from Australia abroad has passed. Any deliveries sent from now are not confirmed to arrive at your desired location in time for December 25, and will likely arrive after.
Australia Post Domestic Christmas cut-off dates
NSW & ACT
- Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA
- Send before December 19 if posting to TAS
- Send before December 18 if posting to WA
- Send before December 16 if posting to NT
VIC
- Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA and TAS
- Send before December 18 if posting to WA
- Send before December 16 if posting to NT
QLD
- Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC and QLD
- Send before December 19 if posting to SA
- Send before December 18 if posting to TAS
- Send before December 17 if posting to WA
- Send before December 13 if posting to NT
SA
- Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC and SA
- Send before December 19 if posting to QLD and TAS
- Send before December 18 if posting to WA
- Send before December 13 if posting to NT
WA
- Send before December 18 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, SA WA, and TAS
- Send before December 18 if posting to QLD
- Send before December 13 if posting to NT
TAS
- Send before December 20 if posting to VIC
- Send before December 19 if posting to NSW, TAS QLD, and ACT
- Send before December 18 if posting to QLD
Send before December 17 if posting to WA
Send before December 13 if posting to NT
NT
- Send before December 16 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA, WA and NT
- Send before December 13 if posting to TAS
NT, TAS, and WA cut-off date for express post to metro areas is December 20, and for all other states is December 23.