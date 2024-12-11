It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Christmas!

While giving and receiving presents certainly does make us all feel merry, it’s important to remember that if you’ve ordered something online, or are sending your Christmas cards and presents via mail, they do have to be posted by specific dates to ensure they arrive before the big day.

Thankfully, all key posting dates have been announced…but they’re closer than you think; so if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, get cracking! (If you need help, check out our Christmas gift guide…)

Make sure to send your Christmas cards and presents by THESE cut-off dates. (Credit: Getty)

Australia Post International Christmas cut-off dates

Unfortunately, if you are reading this, the Christmas cut-off for international deliveries from Australia abroad has passed. Any deliveries sent from now are not confirmed to arrive at your desired location in time for December 25, and will likely arrive after.

Australia Post Domestic Christmas cut-off dates

NSW & ACT

Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA

Send before December 19 if posting to TAS

Send before December 18 if posting to WA

Send before December 16 if posting to NT

VIC

Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA and TAS

Send before December 18 if posting to WA

Send before December 16 if posting to NT

QLD

Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC and QLD

Send before December 19 if posting to SA

Send before December 18 if posting to TAS

Send before December 17 if posting to WA

Send before December 13 if posting to NT

SA

Send before December 20 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC and SA

Send before December 19 if posting to QLD and TAS

Send before December 18 if posting to WA

Send before December 13 if posting to NT

WA

Send before December 18 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, SA WA, and TAS

Send before December 18 if posting to QLD

Send before December 13 if posting to NT

TAS

Send before December 20 if posting to VIC

Send before December 19 if posting to NSW, TAS QLD, and ACT

Send before December 18 if posting to QLD

Send before December 17 if posting to WA

Send before December 13 if posting to NT

NT

Send before December 16 if posting to NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA, WA and NT

Send before December 13 if posting to TAS

NT, TAS, and WA cut-off date for express post to metro areas is December 20, and for all other states is December 23.

